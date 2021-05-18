New Final Fantasy VII Remake INTERmission Fort Condor Details Revealed

Earlier this month, Square Enix confirmed that Fort Condor, a popular minigame from Final Fantasy VII, was making a comeback with the remaster's INTERmission episode for Intergrade. Now, we've got a few more details about what Fort Condor will have to offer players, including a few new screenshots.

Fort Condor is a strategic minigame that is a highly beloved facet of the Final Fantasy universe, so to see it back is a neat little nod as to how the Remake continues to bring back what we love the most. In a recent PlayStation Blog Japan post, a closer look at Fort Condor was revealed, as well as we few details about the enhancements made to this game within a game.

There is a language difference since this was on the Japan branch's blog, but the above screenshot shows off the board where players can swap out their deck organization. Fort Condor will allow players to place units where they see fit on the board, fully equipped with the recognizable ATB gauge. There are three unit types players will contend with, including the Shooter, Defender, and Attacker units.

There are spells, as well. Using Materia, players can cast magical attacks against the other side. The above screenshot shows off combat in action, with the units moving and fighting automatically.

As previously confirmed by Square Enix, the INTERmission DLC for Final Fantasy VII Remake adds two new chapters for players to enjoy as Yuffie Kisaragi begins her assault against Shinra. For PlayStation 4 players, there will be an Intergrade upgrade for free (though not if the version you have is the freebie with PS Plus), but the Yuffie DLC will not be available for PS4 players that do not have a PS5 console. For PlayStation 5 players, however, Intergrade will include Intermission at no additional cost, though the download will still be a separate digital item.

For those that purchase a physical copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the Intermission DLC is included but as a separate code as well. At this time, there is no way to play the Intermission storyline without having two separate downloads.

Interested in learning more about the PlayStation 5-specific take on the first part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake and the Yuffie episode? You can check out our game hub right here to see what else is new with the upcoming DLC.

Thoughts on the upcoming Yuffie episode with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade? What other aspects of the original Final Fantasy VII title are you hoping makes the cut for the next part? Sound off with your hottest of hot takes in the comment section below!