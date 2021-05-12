Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Yuffie DLC Needs To Be Downloaded Separately

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade offers an even more enhanced experience for a new generation of gaming as well as the new Yuffie DLC called Intermission. For those excited to see the new boss fights, returning characters, and a branching narrative that comes with Yuffie and the gang, just know that the Intermission DLC will be a separate download no matter the version purchased. Whether physical or digital, the Intermission DLC is a separate entity from Intergrade for those making hard drive space.

The Intermission DLC for Final Fantasy VII Remake adds two new chapters for players to enjoy as Yuffie Kisaragi begins her assault against Shinra within the city of Midgar. For PlayStation 4 players, there will be an Intergrade upgrade for free (though not for the version that was previously gifted as a PS Plus title), but the Yuffie DLC will not be available for PS4 players that do not have a PS5 console. For PlayStation 5 players, however, Intergrade will include Intermission at no additional cost, though the download will still be a separate digital item.

For those that purchase a physical copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the Intermission DLC is included but as a separate code as well. At this time, there is no way to play the Intermission storyline without having two separate downloads (via Twisted Voxel).

For those interested in learning even more about the PlayStation 5-specific take on the first part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake and the Yuffie episode, you can check out our game hub right here.

Players will see all of the new features that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has on PS5 when the game releases on June 10. What are your thoughts on the Yuffie episode and what she brings to the Remake? Are you excited to see more from the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake, or are you purely focused on getting your hands on part 2? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.