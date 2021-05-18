EA Sports PGA Tour Arrives Spring 2022

EA Sports PGA Tour arrives next Spring, EA announced yesterday. The release window seems to coincide with the 2022 Master Tournament, one of golf’s four major championships that will appear exclusively in the upcoming sim along with the U.S. Open, PGA Championship, and The Open Championship.

The announcement comes before the start of the 2021 PGA Championship, which begins this week on May 20 and takes place at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Next year’s event is scheduled to take place at the Southern Hills Country Club from April 4-10. EA has confirmed that both of these PGA Championships will be included in EA Sports PGA Tour.

EA also revealed the game’s event leaderboards will include the “Team of 20”, which are the PGA Golf Professionals that qualify for the PGA Championship each year. Additionally, the title will feature an extensive tutorial system and coaching challenges designed with input by the PGA Education and Player Development Departments. EA touts that the lessons will help players improve their golf game both on the virtual and real-life courses.

EA Sports PGA Tour marks EA’s first golf title since it released Rory McIlroy PGA Tour in 2015 though it will be the first to feature all four major championships since Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14. It’s being developed by EA’s Tiburon team in both Orlando and Madrid. You can read the original announcement for EA Sports PGA Tour here. The publisher still hasn’t announced which platforms the game will be available on but new-gen hardware seems like an easy guarantee.

Of course, EA Sports PGA Tour isn’t the only golf game in town. Mario Golf: Super Rush arrives this June if you need something to hold you over until next year. You can watch the latest trailer for Mario's next golf outing here.

