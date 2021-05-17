New Mario Golf: Super Rush Trailer Goes Battle Royale With Overview Of Different Game Modes

Move over literally every other game slated to launch this year, because Mario Golf: Super Rush is going for GOTY. Or, it's just going for being a really enjoyable experience, which is all we can ask for as gamers. The latest trailer for the golf-inspired title breaks down more about what this experience will have to offer, including more game modes and what the roster will look like.

The trailer, seen below, shows off one particular aspect that has us intrigued if for no other reason than the chaos it looks like it spawns. The mode is called Speed Golf. Players will tee off at the same time and whoever gets to the final hole the fastest (easy, internet) takes the win. There's a stamina meter that players will need to be conscious of when using power-ups to get that W, as well as other tools in the proverbial belt like speed dashing and the ability to interrupt an opposing player's progress.

The below trailer also goes into the Battle Golf event for Speed Golf, pitting players against one another in a battle royale-esque arena environment. Players will have to do whatever it takes to claim holes on the course, with three marking a win. This aspect takes Speed Golf to even bigger heights, letting Nintendo fans get in touch with their competitive side a little more.

I'd also like to take a moment to point towards the section in the above video where Waluigi DAZZLES in true disco-inspired fashion. He's the real star here.

The latest Mario Golf: Super Rush trailer shows off the different ways Nintendo is making this experience worth it. From chilling on the green to golfing your way to the finish line like your life depends on it, Speed Golf definitely has a few different ways of keeping players engaged.

Mario Golf: Super Rush lands on Nintendo Switch on June 25.

Thoughts on the different ways Mario and the gang are taking to the golf course? What part of the latest trailer has you the most excited? Sound off with your hot takes in the comment section below!