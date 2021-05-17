News

Watch Dogs: Legion For New-Gen Consoles Gets 60 FPS Mode In Next Update

by Marcus Stewart on May 17, 2021 at 12:29 PM

Last week, Ubisoft rolled out title update 4.0 of Watch Dogs: Legion which added a slew of new features including new co-op mission and character abilities. The publisher is already looking ahead to the next patch, update 4.5, which will bring the much-requested 60 fps boost for Legion on new-gen consoles among other improvements.

There’s no word on when 4.5 will go live, but Ubisoft’s blog post provides a sneak peek of what’s to come. In addition to the 60 fps performance mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the update will address several bugs revolving around Mina Sidhu, a new Dedsec operative who arrived in 4.0. For fans of Legion’s online multiplayer, 4.5 will introduce a new Tactical Op, Project OMNI. Ubisoft promises to share the full patch notes closer to launch. 

If you missed update 4.0, it added some big quality of life improvements, such as a “friends only” co-op mode, the ability to access the Deep Profiler of operatives, and a full character customization feature. It’s been a quietly eventful year for Legion overall, the biggest update being the launch of Watch Dogs: Legion Online launched earlier this year. While players can now liberate London alongside their friends on the same platform, we’re still awaiting confirmation on when crossplay will make its way into the game.

You can read our full review of Watch Dogs: Legion here. For an update on the release schedule for Ubisoft’s slate of upcoming games, including Far Cry 6 and Skull & Bones, take a look at this recent news article

Have you kept up with Watch Dogs: Legion? If so, what do you think of the updates that have arrived so far, and are you looking forward to the performance boost? Share your thoughts in the comment section below! 

[Source: Ubisoft]

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Watch Dogs: Legioncover

Watch Dogs: Legion

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
October 29, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Review
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review – A Great Way To Honor Commander Shepard’s Legacy

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review – A Great Way To Honor Commander Shepard’s Legacy

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Review In Progress

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Review In Progress

News
PS5: Two New DualSense Controller Colors Revealed, Including Midnight Black

PS5: Two New DualSense Controller Colors Revealed, Including Midnight Black

News
Epileptic PSA: Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Epileptic PSA: Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

opinion
Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Should You Go Paragon Or Renegade?

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Should You Go Paragon Or Renegade?

News
All Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Exotics, New And Returning

All Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Exotics, New And Returning

News
Target Will No Longer Sell Pokémon Cards In-Store Due To Safety Concerns

Target Will No Longer Sell Pokémon Cards In-Store Due To Safety Concerns