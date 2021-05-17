Final Fantasy XIV PS5 Release Date, Summer Event Schedule, Fender Guitars, And More Revealed

After a successful beta period, Final Fantasy XIV has a PS5 release date. Ahead of the highly anticipated Endwalker expansion for the MMORPG, Square Enix has released a few other details about the online adventure that fans will enjoy.

Game director Naoki Yoshida outlined new content that Final Fantasy XIV fans can look forward to with patch 5.5 on the horizon, bringing with it the conclusion of the Shadowbringers experience. Final Fantasy XIV is set to release on PS5 this May 25, alongside update 5.5, and will bring with it the main scenario questline, Save the Queen questlines, and YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse. Also revealed are new events kicking off later this Summer with the Make It Rain festivities launching in July, Moonfire Faire and The Rising events later in August, and a special Final Fantasy XV collaboration soon after in September.

For the next few months, the below schedule is what players can look forward to:

Patch 5.5 Main Scenario, Part II The conclusion that is meant to set up Endwalker

YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse More stories for this crossover arc

Save the Queen This questline will be adding a new Zadnor area with a resistance rank cap increase of 25, buffs to weapons, and a new way to battle with Dalriada, which is meant for up to 48 players



For those that love music, Square Enix is partnering up with Fender for a new line of musical peripherals for fans to enjoy, including a limited run of Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster guitars equipped with crystal detailing and unique game-themed branding.

Also revealed is a new art book for the Shadowbringers expansion with Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers - The Art of Reflection, Histories Unwritten. Citizen and Square Enix are also collaborating (it's the time for collabs for this team!) for a new line of Final Fantasy XIV-themed watches with a Darkness and Light models.

From an updated UI to beautiful 4K, the game looks and feels amazing on PlayStation 5. Paired with all of the other goodies that Square has in place for this passionate community, it's a good time to be a fan of Final Fantasy. For those who haven't been able to score one yet due to console shortages, the latest update also lives on other platforms. You can learn more about that here.