Remnant: From The Ashes Gets New-Gen Upgrades, Windows/Xbox Crossplay Today

If you’re a fan of the soul-like shooter Remnant: From the Ashes and own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, a you've got an update to get excited about. First, the game is receiving visual and performance upgrades on current consoles beginning today. Second, the Xbox version now supports crossplay with Windows players.

As with many new-gen enhancements, the upgrade comes in two forms. You can go the visual route and bump the resolution to 4K with 30 frames per second. Alternatively, you can play the game at 60 fps with an 1080p resolution. Remnant also benefits from reduced load times on both consoles. The upgrade appears to be free, which is always good news – especially if you picked up Remnant on Xbox Game Pass or as a free PS Plus game in March. You can watch the next-gen trailer below.

Additionally, Remnant is now available to purchase on PC via the Windows Store after it joined Xbox Game Pass for PC earlier this month. As such, crossplay is now enabled between the Windows 10 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S versions.

Remnant: From the Ashes launched in August 2019. It challenges up to four players to survive a post-apocalyptic world teeming with supernatural enemies. The gameplay consists of third-person, over-the-shoulder shooting while the progression and difficulty takes cues from Dark Souls. We liked it quite a bit (read our review), and it wound up being one of 2019's hidden gems.

Since launch, the game has received two big DLC updates. The first was Swamps of Corsus, which added a rogue-style survival mode and extra content like new weapons and armor. The second expansion, Subject 2923, is more story-based, featuring a whole new area filled with fresh enemies and bosses.

Now that Remnant: From the Ashes has a fresh coat of paint, will you be firing up another playthrough or embarking on your journey for the first time (hopefully with pals in tow)? Let us know in the comments.