PlayStation's Days Of Play Event Returns With Rewards, Challenges, Free Multiplayer, And More

by Liana Ruppert on May 11, 2021 at 09:27 AM

PlayStation's Days of Play event returns and promises a ton of goodies for all gamers on Team Blue. From free multiplayer to nifty new challenges, there is a lot to look forward to with the event's return, so let's dive in and see what's ahead. 

First and foremost, we have the return of PlayStation Player Celebration. This particular celebration offers a special event that allows the community to come together to achieve a shared set of challenges in the hopes of earning some sweet, sweet, freebies such as PSN avatars and PS4 themes. Registration for this event is live and will remain so until May 31. The main event kicks off on May 18, here's how to register and what to do: 

  1. Register with your PSN Sign-in ID here
  2. Log on May 18 with the first stage of community goals: Games Goal
  3. Play PS4 and PS5 games to hit the targeted number of games for each weekly goal

The event features a few games goal, which means total number of titles played, a Trophies goal for earned Trophies, and a bonus goal. Once the first two achievements are won, then the bonus goal will unlock. 

Stage One on May 18 kicks off at 12:00 a.m. Pacific through May 24 at 11:59: p.m. Pacific. Stage Two is poised to kick off on May 25 at 12:00 a.m. Pacific to May 31 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. Stage Three concludes the whole event, starting on June 1 at the same time as the previous two stages, with an end date of June 7. 

  • Stage One: 2.4 million games played for the community goal, 7.2 million Trophies earned
    • Bonus goal: 3 million games played, 8.8 million Trophies earned
  • Stage Two: 2.9 million games played, 8.5 million Trophies earned
    • Bonus goal: 3.6 million games played, 10.4 million Trophies earned
  • Stage Three: 3 million games played, 9 million Trophies earned
    • Bonus goal: 3.7 million games played, 11 million Trophies earned

If all of the goals are reached, then there is a cumulative prize for all with an additional PSN avatar and PS4 dynamic theme. Also included during this time are special sales on games and free online multiplayer weekends for those to get online and play with friends across PS4 and PS5 ecosystems without PlayStation Plus, according to the PlayStation Blog

So get gaming gamers, and come up with your plan of attack in the comment section below! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
