News

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Closed Beta Begins In June

by Marcus Stewart on May 07, 2021 at 10:45 AM

In February, Square Enix announced two mobile games set in the Final Fantasy VII universe: Ever Crisis and The First Soldier. The latter of those is a battle royale game that turned heads for being, well, a Final Fantasy VII battle royale game. If you’re unsure of whether or not this intriguing multiplayer experiment is for you, Square announced during a recent livestream that it's holding a closed beta for the game this June.

The beta begins June 1 and concludes June 7. It’ll be available for both iOS and Android and, since it’s closed, you’ll need to register to participate, which you can do at the game’s official website. Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier pits players in a giant battle to be the last Soldier standing. You can choose between three classes, Warrior, Monk, and Sorcerer, to take on other players using melee and magic attacks as well as traditional summons (Espers in this case). You can check out the original announcement trailer below to see the game in action. 

Android users have until May 28 to sign up for the beta. Despite the announcement, we still don’t have an exact release date for The First Soldier other than its “2021” launch window. The same goes for Ever Crisis, the single-player mobile title that spans the entire Final Fantasy VII saga. You can read more details about that game here

Of course, as a Final Fantasy VII fan, you likely want to hear more about Part 2 of Remake as well as the upcoming expansion, Intergrade. You’re in luck; the same livestream shed new light on the development of Remake’s next chapter as well as debuted a new trailer for Intergrade. You can check out that news here.

Is your curiosity about Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier high enough to give the closed beta a shot? Let us know in the comments.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldiercover

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Platform:
iOS, Android
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

Review
Resident Evil Village Review – Painting The Ghost Town Red

Resident Evil Village Review – Painting The Ghost Town Red

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

News
Elden Ring Leak Shows Off A New Location [UPDATED]

Elden Ring Leak Shows Off A New Location [UPDATED]

News
BioWare Is Celebrating Mass Effect Legendary Edition With A Ton Of Free Content

BioWare Is Celebrating Mass Effect Legendary Edition With A Ton Of Free Content

News
Destiny 2 Players Find Hidden Code In Season Of The Splicer Trailer For An In-Game Freebie

Destiny 2 Players Find Hidden Code In Season Of The Splicer Trailer For An In-Game Freebie

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
The Last Of Us TV Series: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

The Last Of Us TV Series: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

News
New Halo Infinite Campaign Screenshot Shown In Three Different PC Settings

New Halo Infinite Campaign Screenshot Shown In Three Different PC Settings

News
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Revealed With The Trilogy Cast Reuniting Once More

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Revealed With The Trilogy Cast Reuniting Once More

News
Sony Announces Partnership With Discord

Sony Announces Partnership With Discord