New Paul George PG 5 PlayStation 5 Nike Shoes Revealed, Colorway
PlayStation knows how to deliver a good shoe, and the gaming company has done it yet again with the newly revealed Paul George PG 5 PlayStation 5 Colorway pair. The new sneakers are designed to look like a PS5, which is a great way to remind yourself every day that the actual consoles themselves aren't in stock.
The latest Nike collaboration is thanks to a partnership between PlayStation and NBA's Paul George of the LA Clippers. Some of the previous PlayStation-inspired shoes have been pretty hit or miss with aesthetics, but this new line actually does look stunning.
Revealing the PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway. A new collaboration between @Nike, @Yg_Trece, and PlayStation available in select regions starting May 14: https://t.co/723aNkuqSS pic.twitter.com/5naNZMzfKs— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 5, 2021
George took to the PlayStation Blog to talk about the new line of Nike shoes, saying that he's a die-hard PlayStation fan, has been all his life, and that this creative project is meant to reflect just that.
Just like with his previous collaborations with Sony for branded PlayStation apparel, the tongue of the shoe itself will have the PG and PS logos seen on the front. The colors, as you can see in the reveal above, are the iconic white, blue, and black of the latest generation of PlayStation. Even the shape of the sneaker is a thoughtful representation of the PS5, modeled after the DualSense controller.
Want to get your hands on a pair of these exclusive George Paul PS5 Nike shoes? They are set to go live in select regions on May 14, 2021. You can download the Nike SNKRS app here to see if a location near you will have any in stock. Just be aware, much like the consoles themselves, they will likely sell out quickly. If you want a pair, make sure you plan ahead.
Thoughts on the new PlayStation shoes with Paul George? Going to try to snag a pair for yourself? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!