New Paul George PG 5 PlayStation 5 Nike Shoes Revealed, Colorway

PlayStation knows how to deliver a good shoe, and the gaming company has done it yet again with the newly revealed Paul George PG 5 PlayStation 5 Colorway pair. The new sneakers are designed to look like a PS5, which is a great way to remind yourself every day that the actual consoles themselves aren't in stock.

The latest Nike collaboration is thanks to a partnership between PlayStation and NBA's Paul George of the LA Clippers. Some of the previous PlayStation-inspired shoes have been pretty hit or miss with aesthetics, but this new line actually does look stunning.

George took to the PlayStation Blog to talk about the new line of Nike shoes, saying that he's a die-hard PlayStation fan, has been all his life, and that this creative project is meant to reflect just that.

"Just like the PlayStation 5 console, the PG 5 is my platform to take my game to the next level, so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring these two elements together in this new partnership with PlayStation," said George. "Nike and PlayStation designers, including Yujin Morisawa – the artist behind the PS5 console’s design – worked closely together to bring the spirit of my game and the look of PS5 to life in this unique collaboration."

Just like with his previous collaborations with Sony for branded PlayStation apparel, the tongue of the shoe itself will have the PG and PS logos seen on the front. The colors, as you can see in the reveal above, are the iconic white, blue, and black of the latest generation of PlayStation. Even the shape of the sneaker is a thoughtful representation of the PS5, modeled after the DualSense controller.

Want to get your hands on a pair of these exclusive George Paul PS5 Nike shoes? They are set to go live in select regions on May 14, 2021. You can download the Nike SNKRS app here to see if a location near you will have any in stock. Just be aware, much like the consoles themselves, they will likely sell out quickly. If you want a pair, make sure you plan ahead.

