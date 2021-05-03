News

Win A Free Custom Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC Build From BioWare And NZXT

by Liana Ruppert on May 03, 2021 at 03:23 PM

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is almost here, which means veterans to the trilogy and newcomers alike are prepping to board the Normandy once more. To celebrate, BioWare and NZXT are partnering up to giveaway a special Mass Effect-inspired PC build for a lucky winner! 

NZXT took to Twitter to give a first look at the exclusive build, with the iconic red and white N7 stripe seen on the casing itself. Any Mass Effect can recognize that design, and now one lucky winner can earn some serious bragging rights by winning this space-faring tribute. 

It's pretty simple to enter for a chance to win; simply retweet the above post and click on the link to enter your email address, postal code, and country. It also includes the PC build itself and a copy of the game. For those interested in the tech side, here's what's on the line: 

  • NZXT H510i Mass Effect Case
  • Intel Core i7-10700K 8-Core 3.84GHz
  • MSI MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI
  • GIGABYTE GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC
  • 16GB (8X2) 3200MHz
  • NZXT Kraken X63
  • Seagate Barracuda 510 SSD 1TB
  • NZXT C650 PSU
  • Windows 10 Home

Shepard in full 4K glory, is there anything better? As a primarily PC player and a massive fan of the Mass Effect series, I'm not going to lie - this deal is pretty sweet. While I've never won anything in my life, I wish all of you putting in your bid for this delectable build all of the best luck! Now if only we could convince BioWare to do a Turian edition ... chicks do dig scars, as they say. 

To learn more about Mass Effect Legendary Edition, check out our exclusive game hub here. From no multiplayer to lost code that can never be recovered, we asked it all. 

Thoughts on the Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC build giveaway? Are you excited to experience the trilogy and all of its DLC once more? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

