Nier Reincarnation Might Be Releasing In The West Very Soon

by Jason Guisao on May 03, 2021 at 10:57 AM

Sure, you’ve probably heard of Yoko Taro’s Nier series. However, you might not have heard of the next title in the franchise. Nier Reincarnation has been out in Japan for a little over two months. Of course, fans outside of Japan (myself included, of course) have been eagerly awaiting news about a worldwide release. And while details are still relatively sparse, it’s safe to say that Reincarnation might be coming to the West a lot sooner than anyone anticipated. 

A new tweet posted by the official Nier Reincarnation Twitter account announced that the English localization had been completed. Director Daichi Matsukawa states that the development team is working on some final tasks to prepare for preregistration. He also ensured that fans wouldn’t have to wait much longer, “I apologize for the long wait, but we’re doing our very best to ensure  that everyone will enjoy playing NieR Re[in]carnation, and it would be greatly appreciated if everyone could wait a little longer until the preregistration announcement.” And don't worry, Yoko Taro is involved in the game too!

Nier Reincarnation is a mobile game that chronicles the journey of the leading protagonist, Girl in White, and her companion, Mama. Together they will traverse ethereal environments called cages and piece together Girl in White’s forgotten past. Reincarnation has an art style that fluctuates from 2D cutscenes to 3D exploration and includes turn-based combat as well as gacha mechanics. In addition to the central narrative, players can complete side quests and take on challenging dungeons. And apparently, the game has already surpassed 10 million downloads, so hopefully, it finds even more success when it eventually drops worldwide! You can get a brief glimpse of the English version of the game above. 

Nier Replicant, a “version upgrade” of  the original game that came out exclusively in Japan back in 2010, launched a few weeks ago on April 23. I loved Automata, but never got the chance to play the prequel. Nier Replicant might’ve had some outdated features, but the story, characters, and combat helped make up for its shortcomings. Reincarnation, when it releases, will be available on iOS and Android.

Have you been playing Nier Replicant while also keeping tabs on Nier Reincarnation? Are you excited about the preregistration announcement?

Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Products In This Article

Nier Reincarnationcover

Nier Reincarnation

Platform:
iOS, Android
Release Date:
2021

