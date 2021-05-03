News

Elden Ring Leak Shows Off A New Location

by Jason Guisao on May 03, 2021 at 01:59 PM

Earlier this year, we got some very brief insight into the tone and visuals of From Software’s exciting upcoming IP, Elden Ring. The leaked seven-second clip showcased some horseback combat as well as open prairies and rugged landscapes, which Dan Tack expertly highlights here. Moreover, another Elden Ring leak has surfaced, and while it’s nowhere near as informative as the video that came before it, an interesting never-before-seen location is still on display.

In the six-second clip which, you can watch here on reddit, a cinematic camera pans slowly through what appears to be a shadowy crypt of sorts. Ancient statues kneel above empty tombs – perhaps, these are triggerable enemies. Towards the end of the video, we get a quick look at a domed ceiling, which could potentially be signaling that the gothic crypt is a massive, multi-floored environment. Beams of sunlight peek through a crack at the very tip of the rotunda. We've seen similar environments and awesome architecture in From's previous catalogue, but we're always interested in seeing more. Any more information on what context this area brings to Elden Ring’s narrative will likely be revealed in future, official footage. 

Elden Ring was first announced at E3 2019. In an interview with IGN, famed Soulsborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Director Hidetaka Miyazaki stated that Elden Ring is his most ambitious project yet, “With a larger world, new systems and action mechanics inevitably become necessary. I think that Elden Ring is a more natural evolution of Dark Souls.”

Leaks, of course, are not to be taken lightly as they can be particularly deflating and even harmful to a game’s launch. Solid information about Elden Ring has been kept under wraps, but it looks like it could be a fresh, revolutionary take on the infectious die-until-you-succeed gameplay loop. As of right now, Elden Ring is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. No release date or release window is available at this time.

What can you glean from the new leak, and has it made you even more excited to see what FromSoftware has been concocting?

[Source: ScreenRant]

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Elden Ringcover

Elden Ring

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

Review
Returnal Review – Haunting Harmony

Returnal Review – Haunting Harmony

News
Borderlands Movie: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

Borderlands Movie: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

News
New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Brings Back The Grey Wardens

New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Brings Back The Grey Wardens

cosplay
This Final Fantasy VII Yuffie Cosplay Will Get You Even More Excited For Remake Intergrade

This Final Fantasy VII Yuffie Cosplay Will Get You Even More Excited For Remake Intergrade

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Borderlands Movie Casts Its Moxxi, Hammerlock, Marcus, And More

Borderlands Movie Casts Its Moxxi, Hammerlock, Marcus, And More

News
CD Projekt Red Execs Receive Massive Bonus Following Cyberpunk 2077 Launch

CD Projekt Red Execs Receive Massive Bonus Following Cyberpunk 2077 Launch

News
Sony Announces Partnership With Discord

Sony Announces Partnership With Discord

News
Wreckfest Looks Stunning On PlayStation 5, See How It&#039;s Different

Wreckfest Looks Stunning On PlayStation 5, See How It's Different