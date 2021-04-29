What To Expect From Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Update, Including Seasonal Event Changes

Want to know what you can expect from the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons May update? We have the return of several events, including the May Day celebration, Museum Day, and the arrival of the Wedding season. That being said, seasonal events that are making a comeback aren't going to quite be what players will expect, because Nintendo was very careful to tell fans that these returning festivities will have "new twists" to enjoy. Additionally, we also have the full patch notes for what's new starting today.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Plans

There are a few events on the way, including one that begins today! For those interested in those extracurricular celebrations while living out that island fantasy, here are the dates you should be paying attention to:

Event Dates

May Day - April 29 through May 7

With your May Day ticket, take an interesting island tour for a special surprise

International Museum Day - May 18 through May 31

Stamp Rally returns. Talk to Blathers to receive a special stamp card, which you can use when inspecting a variety of creatures in New Horizons

Wedding Season - June 1 through June 30

Love is in the air following Reese and Cyrus' wedding last year, now it's time to celebrate again by meeting back up on Harvey's island

Exclusive wedding-themed items will also be returning at Able Sisters and Nook Shopping

Seasonal Items

Nook Shopping will have special new items throughout the month of May and June, including furniture and DIY recipes to celebrate Mother's Day, Cheese Rolling, and more.

The usual changes can be expected as well, including new bugs and fish making their way into the game. Nintendo has also said that there will be differences noted in the returning events, giving players a fresh reason to jump back into island life and the ability to play new content.

New Patch v. 1.10.0

The most recent update includes the following, courtesy of Nintendo:

General updates

The May Day, International Museum Day, and “wedding season” seasonal events have been updated.

It’s now possible to wake up from a dream by using the – (minus) Button.

The following content has also been added: Additional limited-time seasonal items from Nook Shopping.



Fixed issues

Fixed an issue where the player could build a fence on the pier when standing on top of a custom design placed on the ground.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

Thoughts on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons May update? What has you the most jazzed up about what's on the way? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!