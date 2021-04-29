News

What To Expect From Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Update, Including Seasonal Event Changes

by Liana Ruppert on Apr 29, 2021 at 09:26 AM

Want to know what you can expect from the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons May update? We have the return of several events, including the May Day celebration, Museum Day, and the arrival of the Wedding season. That being said, seasonal events that are making a comeback aren't going to quite be what players will expect, because Nintendo was very careful to tell fans that these returning festivities will have "new twists" to enjoy. Additionally, we also have the full patch notes for what's new starting today. 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Plans

There are a few events on the way, including one that begins today! For those interested in those extracurricular celebrations while living out that island fantasy, here are the dates you should be paying attention to: 

Event Dates

May Day - April 29 through May 7

  • With your May Day ticket, take an interesting island tour for a special surprise

International Museum Day - May 18 through May 31

  • Stamp Rally returns. Talk to Blathers to receive a special stamp card, which you can use when inspecting a variety of creatures in New Horizons

Wedding Season - June 1 through June 30

  • Love is in the air following Reese and Cyrus' wedding last year, now it's time to celebrate again by meeting back up on Harvey's island
  • Exclusive wedding-themed items will also be returning at Able Sisters and Nook Shopping

Seasonal Items

Nook Shopping will have special new items throughout the month of May and June, including furniture and DIY recipes to celebrate Mother's Day, Cheese Rolling, and more. 

The usual changes can be expected as well, including new bugs and fish making their way into the game. Nintendo has also said that there will be differences noted in the returning events, giving players a fresh reason to jump back into island life and the ability to play new content. 

New Patch v. 1.10.0

The most recent update includes the following, courtesy of Nintendo

General updates

  • The May Day, International Museum Day, and “wedding season” seasonal events have been updated.
  • It’s now possible to wake up from a dream by using the – (minus) Button.
  • The following content has also been added:
    • Additional limited-time seasonal items from Nook Shopping.

Fixed issues

  • Fixed an issue where the player could build a fence on the pier when standing on top of a custom design placed on the ground.
  • Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

Thoughts on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons May update? What has you the most jazzed up about what's on the way? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Animal Crossing: New Horizonscover

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Ranking Mortal Kombat&#039;s On-Screen Adaptations [UPDATED]

Ranking Mortal Kombat's On-Screen Adaptations [UPDATED]

exclusive
Exclusive First Look At Marvel Strike Force&#039;s First Original Character In Action

Exclusive First Look At Marvel Strike Force's First Original Character In Action

News
Final Fantasy XIV And Butterfinger Team Up With New DLC Promotion And Upcoming Charity Stream

Final Fantasy XIV And Butterfinger Team Up With New DLC Promotion And Upcoming Charity Stream

gamer culture
Cayde-6 (Sort Of) Returns For Destiny 2: Guardian Games With Hilarious Hunter Speech

Cayde-6 (Sort Of) Returns For Destiny 2: Guardian Games With Hilarious Hunter Speech

News
New Dying Light 2 Update Video Talks Map Size, Zombie Types, And More

New Dying Light 2 Update Video Talks Map Size, Zombie Types, And More

News
PlayStation Server Outage: PSN Is Down

PlayStation Server Outage: PSN Is Down

News
Yoko Taro Is Working On A New Game That He ‘Has No Idea How To Explain Or Sell’

Yoko Taro Is Working On A New Game That He ‘Has No Idea How To Explain Or Sell’

News
Respawn Entertainment Wins An Oscar, A First For Gaming Companies

Respawn Entertainment Wins An Oscar, A First For Gaming Companies

News
Titanfall 2 Player Count Up By 750 Percent On Steam

Titanfall 2 Player Count Up By 750 Percent On Steam