Resident Evil Village PVP Mode, Re:Verse, Delayed

Resident Evil Re:Verse was first announced at the start of the year during the franchise’s 25th anniversary celebration with an open beta that lasted from April 7 to 10. Ultimately, the competitive multiplayer mode was slated to launch alongside the highly-anticipated Resident Evil Village, but a GameSpot report now confirms that you’ll have to wait to test your skills against other players this summer.

According to GameSpot, an email to “Resident Evil ambassadors” stated that Re:Verse is no longer slated for a May 7 release. Reasons for this sudden change as well as the new launch date remain a mystery. What we do know is that Re:Verse places teams of players in various arenas based on classic franchise locations to duke it out. Early footage showed the likes of Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and the terrifying Mr. X taking to the battlefield to vanquish one another. Aside from the usual shooting mechanics, melee moves will mimic in-game combos that players have gotten accustomed to. You can watch the gameplay trailer above. Not only will iconic heroes and villains be playable, downed characters transform into powerful bioweapons which can be used against other players.

Recently, we’ve been covering and diving into a ton of Resident Evil Village content to prepare for next month. In fact, an hour long demo of the Castle and Village locations is available right now. But, if you’re too scared to wander those infested areas by yourself, you can also stay informed with Liana Ruppert's preview as well as our exclusive videos that delve into the demo's environments, the lycans, and How Capcom Is Balancing Action and Horror.

Are you bummed out about the Re:Verse delay or were you planning to spend a few months with Resident Evil Village’s single-player story mode anyway?

[Source: GameSpot]