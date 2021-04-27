New Xbox Series X Wireless Controller In Electric Volt Is Now Available

Back in March, Microsoft revealed two new Xbox Series X wireless controllers, one with a red camo design and the other being a vibrantly electric yellow. For those wanting a controller that looks radioactive, the Electric Volt version is available now to buy.

When I first saw the Electric Volt controller, my immediate thought was that it looked like radioactive Spearint gum. It is also bright enough that it looks like the beacons are lit and Gondor calls for aid. So, naturally, I found myself kind of digging this particular color choice. The Electric Volt controller doesn't have any special designs that can be seen, just its vibrancy. It's also almost impossible to misplace, you can practically see it from a mile away:

Xbox

"Inspired by the energy and vibrance often found in athletic apparel and sneaker design, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt is the newest color in the current generation of Xbox controllers," said Team Green over at Xbox when first showing off the newest controller.

For those interested, you can scoop up the Electric Volt Xbox Series X wireless controller right here for $64.99. It also works on Xbox One systems, as well, so if you haven't jumped into this generation of gaming quite yet, you don't have to miss out on this design.

Thoughts on the latest Xbox wireless controller from Microsoft? If you could create your dream custom controller, what would it look like? Shout out those thoughts loud and proud in the comment section below!