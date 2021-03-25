Two New Xbox Series X Wireless Controllers Revealed With Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo

Microsoft loves having an extensive Xbox Wireless Controller line, even beyond the ability to make them yourself through the Xbox Design Lab. The latest two to be added to the lineup are another camo design and the radioactive Electric Volt. We've got our first look at the two new Xbox Series X wireless controllers below.

The first controller shown off is the Electric Volt. It looks like the bright yellow Spearmint gum brand, so I kind of dig it. It's definitely a strong pivot for the brand, colorwise. No special designs can be seen, just a color choice, but it was definitely created in a way where you won't lose it. Just look for a controller that looks like it has lit the beacons, and it's Gondor calling for aid:

"Inspired by the energy and vibrance often found in athletic apparel and sneaker design, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt is the newest color in the current generation of Xbox controllers," says the latest Xbox Wire blog post ahead of its arrival on April 27 for $64.99.

The second controller revealed is more in line with previous designs. Xbox loves its camo, and the latest Daystrike Camo Special Edition controller definitely carries on that tradition.

This is the third Xbox Wireless Controller to debut from the ever-growing camo line following the Night-Ops Camo and the Arctic Camo. With three varying tones of red splashed in with a black and grey backdrop, Microsoft designed this one with a "streetwear vibe" in mind. The Daystrike Camo Special Edition controller arrives a little later than the Electric model, with a drop date of May 4, 2021, for $69.99.

Microsoft also added that it had taken steps with the new reveal to be more eco-friendly. According to the blog post, "Additionally, our efforts to become more sustainable across the Xbox product lifecycle apply to Xbox Wireless Controllers. With the new Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition controllers, we will be incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins for the first time in any Xbox hardware. Both controllers will contain a portion of resins made from recycled materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs, and CDs. We expect no compromises from these recycled materials either, as our testing shows the materials provide the same controller durability or performance you have come to expect. We are excited to be taking this next step in our commitment to waste reduction and recycling while still coming up with innovative new controller designs."

Don't have an Xbox Series X or S? Don't worry! These controllers are also compatible with the Xbox One. You can learn more with the latest blog post right here.