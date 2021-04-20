Xbox Game Pass Adds 6 New Games Including Fable, MLB The Show 21, And More

What's coming:
- MLB The Show 21, Cloud and Console - Available Now
- Phogs!, PC - April 22
- Second Extinction (Game Preview), Cloud, Console, and PC - April 28
- Destroy All Humans!, Cloud, Console, and PC - April 29
- Fable III, Cloud - April 30
- Fable Anniversary, Cloud - April 30
More Cloud-based touch games:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Killer Queen Black
- Overcooked! 2
- Wreckfest
- Double Dragon Neon
DLC/Game updates:
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition - The United States Civilization - Available Now
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update IV - France and Benelux - Available NOw
- Sea of Thieves: Season 2 - Available Now
- Spiritfarer: Free Lily Update - Available Now
What's leaving:
- Endless Legend, PC
- For the King, Cloud, Console and PC
- Fractured Minds, Cloud and Console
- Levelhead, Cloud, Console and PC
- Moving Out, Cloud, Console, and PC
- Thumper, PC
Don't have Xbox Game Pass yet? Here's what you need to know: it's a deal that you've likely heard a lot about in the past year. It's grown exponentially, and the value is undeniable. For those still on the fence, there are two options to choose from with the normal Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99, whereas the Ultimate version includes Xbox Live for $14.99.
It's a solid investment, especially if you're a little pickier when it comes to games. Xbox Game Pass allows players access to over 100 titles at no additional cost outside of the membership, including first-party day one additions and acquired studio games.
Thoughts on the new Xbox Game Pass arrivals dropping this month? What do you hope gets added next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!