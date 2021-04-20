Xbox Game Pass Adds 6 New Games Including Fable, MLB The Show 21, And More

The Xbox Game Pass has continued to grow exponentially since its birth, and now even more games are joining the lineup. Following the plethora of Bethesda additions and EA Play contributions, six new games have been added to the rotation. From a couple of Fable adventures to the latest MLB The Show experience, here is what's coming - and leaving - Xbox Game Pass.

What's new on Xbox Game Pass?

The Xbox Game Pass is a constantly evolving subscription service with a steady influx of new games added and titles being removed to make room for more. Here is what's coming to (and what's leaving) Xbox Game Pass this month without further ado.