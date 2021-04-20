News

Overwatch Director Jeff Kaplan Is Leaving Blizzard, Overwatch 2 Still In Development

by Liana Ruppert on Apr 20, 2021 at 12:38 PM

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan has confirmed that he is leaving Blizzard after 20 years with the company. Kaplan has been at the epicenter of the Overwatch community since the beginning, providing inspiration for gamers with his journey from gamer to game dev, and facilitating a microcosm of fans that are unafraid to geek out and be a part of the Blizzard family. 

The news of Kaplan's departure is shocking, and it was revealed when the company took to the Blizzard Blog to detail the change in leadership for Overwatch going forward. Though he is leaving the Overwatch community as the game director, Blizzard promises fans that Overwatch 2 is continuing in its development under the helm of Aaron Keller. Keller is a founding member of the Overwatch team, and he will be taking over Kaplan's role going forward. 

"Speaking of Overwatch 2, development is continuing at a good pace," said Keller in an open letter to fans. "We have an exceptional vision we’re executing on, the reaction from many of you to the updates we shared at BlizzConline thrilled us, and we have exciting reveals planned for this year and beyond as we ramp to launch. We’ll be sharing more frequent updates about Overwatch 2 progress and new features in the live game with you all very soon."

Kaplan himself weighed in with his own personal note, saying, "It was truly the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes for such a passionate audience. i want to express my deep appreciation to everyone at blizzard who supported our games, our game teams, and our players. but I want to say a special thanks to the wonderful game developers that shared in the journey of creation with me." 

Blizzard promises that a more thorough update is on the horizon. For now, we must say goodbye to Kaplan and everything he has done to keep the Overwatch community wholesome, hopeful, and excited for the future. 

[Source: Blizzard]

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Overwatch 2cover

Overwatch 2

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Overwatchcover

Overwatch

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
May 24, 2016 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
October 15, 2019 (Switch)

Popular Content

News
Ubisoft Is Expanding The Assassin&#039;s Creed Universe, Exclusive First Look At AC Valhalla: Blood Brothers

Ubisoft Is Expanding The Assassin's Creed Universe, Exclusive First Look At AC Valhalla: Blood Brothers

opinion
Why You Need To Play Nier: Automata

Why You Need To Play Nier: Automata

News
The Last Of Us TV Series Casts Gabriel Luna As Joel&#039;s Younger Brother

The Last Of Us TV Series Casts Gabriel Luna As Joel's Younger Brother

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

gamer culture
Marvel Studios&#039; Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Gets First Trailer

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Gets First Trailer

News
Amazon&#039;s Lord Of The Rings MMO Canceled

Amazon's Lord Of The Rings MMO Canceled

Review
Oddworld: Soulstorm Review – A Bad Batch Of Brew

Oddworld: Soulstorm Review – A Bad Batch Of Brew

Feature
MLB The Show 21 – Review In Progress

MLB The Show 21 – Review In Progress

News
BioWare Teases New Liara Statue Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition Launch

BioWare Teases New Liara Statue Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition Launch

cosplay
This Sub-Zero Cosplay Looks Straight Out Of A Mortal Kombat Movie

This Sub-Zero Cosplay Looks Straight Out Of A Mortal Kombat Movie