Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen Reset Brings Back Proving Grounds GM, Final Iron Banner

It's a new week, which means a new reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen. The latest update brings back the Proving Grounds Grandmaster Nightfall strike (and opens it up for all), the final Iron Banner for season 13, and a new set of raid challenges. Eyes up, Guardian, here's what's new in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Reset for April 13, 2021

Lore update

With the Guardian Games coming soon, this week is pretty light, but there is another lore drop for this week. This week's lore centers around learning more about Calus and his original plan to get super friendly with the Darkness via the Scorn. For those that enjoy the Presage quest, this is particularly neat (at least to me) because the lore reveals how the Darkness completely took control of the ship (which is evident during the new Exotic Scout Rifle questline) and how it manipulated the Scorn.

For those interested in some lore backstory, some of the dev team went into detail about how they made this sci-fi horror adventure a reality right here.

Grandmaster Nightfall

Bungie brought back the Proving Grounds once more for this week's Grandmaster Nightfall, an instance that requires Guardians to be at level 1325 or higher. A lot of players are confused by this move, because usually the rotation is more spaced out, and the player base is divided on its sooner-than-expected arrival.

Maybe I'm just a wimp, but the Proving Grounds Grandmaster Nightfall is the most difficult GM Nightfall to date. This rubberband has half of the community excited to dive back once more into an incredible challenge, whereas the other half are groaning in dread at having to run it again for their weeklies. This is one of those instances where I will run my Titan into the ground because my Warlock went smush more times than I'd like to admit.

What is good news about this particular rotation shift is that previously, players had to have either the Season of the Chosen Battle Pass or the Beyond Light expansion to enjoy this particular adventure. Bungie has confirmed that it has removed that block and that anyone can hop into this Nightfall, should they choose.

As previously confirmed, this week's Iron Banner is the final Iron Banner before season 14 arrives. Bungie previously revealed two brand new weapons arriving next weekend and two returning weapons, which you can learn about here, so this is the last hurrah to get the current loot grabs. No new armor yet, but that's coming down the line in a few seasons.

Weekly Info

Below are a few other tidbits from this week's reset to be aware of, for those looking to squeeze everything out of this update:

This week's element is Void for Vanguard Strikes

Eclipsed Zone: Eventide Ruins

EXO Challenge / Simulator: Survival

Legacy / Daily Weapon Rotation: Altars of Sorrow

Legacy / Ascendant Challenge: Agonarch Abyss

Crucible Playlist: Mayhem returns Valor bonus

Nightmare Hunts / Legacy: Omnigul, Fanatic, Crota

Empire Hunt / Master: The Dark Priestess

Raid Challenges: Garden of Salvation: Zero to One Hundred Percent / 4th Encounter Fully fill each conflux with x30 motes within ten seconds of initially banking the first set Last Wish: Summoning Ritual / 1st Encounter Activate and cleanse all nine plates, then kill all nine Knights and Ogres before damaging Kali Deep Stone Crypt: Copies of Copies / 2nd Encounter Do not send any "Atraks-1 Replication" debuts into space



And that's it for this week's Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen update. Are you excited to see the reveal of Destiny 2: season 14? Sound off with your hopes and dreams in the comment section below, or just go ahead and make fun of me for how bad I am at GMs. It's okay, I can take it.