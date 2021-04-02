News

Stunning New Demon's Souls Vinyl Set Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on Apr 02, 2021 at 10:52 AM

Now that Demon's Souls is on PS5 with an incredible amount of updates to make it feel like a new experience, even more eyes are on this brutally unforgiving game experience that launched an epic line of gaming experiences with Dark Souls and Bloodborne. For those itching for more Demon's Souls goodness, the game's original soundtrack is coming to vinyl form for a limited time, and pre-orders are available now. 

Milan Records has announced the first-ever vinyl release for the original Demon's Souls soundtrack centering around the album of music from the PlayStation 5 remake from composer Shunsuke Kida. If you've played Demon's Souls, then you already know that the music for this game is hauntingly beautiful, an incredible representation of the detailed lore behind this world. 

This new collection is also great for those collector's out there looking to commemorate the Demon's Souls experience because there will be several variants to choose from. While each variant hasn't been revealed at this time, Milan Records did confirm that Mondo, Light in the Attic Records, Newbury Comic, Channel 3 Records, and Black Screen Records. Those variants will be available later, but we'll update this post as they go live. 

Demon's Souls Vinyl Track List

DISC 1 –  SIDE A:

1. Demon’s Souls

2. The Beginning

3. Maiden Astraea

4. Storm King

5. Flamelurker

6. Tales of Old

 

DISC 1 – SIDE B:

1. Penetrator

2. Maneater

3. Maiden in Black

4. Fool’s Idol

5. Leechmonger

6. Tower Knight

 

DISC 2 – SIDE C:

1. Old Monk

2. Phalanx

3. Armor Spider

4. Dirty Colossus

5. Dragon God

DISC 2 – SIDE D: 

1. Old King Allant

2. The Old One

3. One Who Craves Souls

4. Return to Slumber

 

You can pre-order a variant of the Demon's Souls vinyl set through Amazon right here. The full set is expected to release on June 18, though if that will be a blanketed launch across all variants remains to be seen at this time. 

Are you excited to experience the Demon's Souls soundtrack once more in vinyl format? What's your favorite part of the Demon's Souls experience? Sound off with your fandom thoughts in the comment section below! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

