Platinum Games’ Stylish Action Game World of Demons Releases On Apple Arcade

You’d be forgiven if you forgot all about World of Demons. Platinum Games announced the mobile action game back in 2018, and guess what? It’s suddenly available now exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Do you like stylish action games with pretty art directions? World of Demons might be up your alley. The game’s aesthetic harkens titles like Okami in that it rocks a gorgeous, watercolor art inspired by ukiyo-e woodblock prints.

Players control a samurai who leads an army of yokai, demons in Japanese folklore, on a mission to take down the evil lord of oni, Shuten Doji. Along the way players will recruit additional yokai and samurai to their cause, each bringing new abilities. Because it’s a Platinum joint, the game’s action is fast, fluid, and over-the-top, and you can play using a controller or with virtual inputs on the touchscreen. Check out the game’s launch trailer for a look at the gorgeous title in action.

Any fans of Platinum knows that the studio always has several irons in the fire at once. Bayonetta 3 is of course the biggie, which is still happening last we checked. Babylon’s Fall is also still a thing as far we know too. There’s also the “Platinum Four”, the studio's mysterious slate of upcoming games of which only two have been revealed: The Wonderful 101: Remastered and Project G.G.

Since World of Demons is a part of Apple Arcade, subscribers have access to the game on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. Like all of the games in the service, you can’t purchase World of Demon’s separately; you’ll have to sign up for Apple Arcade to access it. World of Demons isn't the only big game Apple Arcade has up its sleeve. Fantasian, the next RPG from Mistwalker (helmed by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi), was recently announced for the service as well.

What do you think of World of Demons? Share your impressions in the comments!