News

Platinum Games’ Stylish Action Game World of Demons Releases On Apple Arcade

by Marcus Stewart on Apr 02, 2021 at 11:40 AM

You’d be forgiven if you forgot all about World of Demons. Platinum Games announced the mobile action game back in 2018, and guess what? It’s suddenly available now exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Do you like stylish action games with pretty art directions? World of Demons might be up your alley. The game’s aesthetic harkens titles like Okami in that it rocks a gorgeous, watercolor art inspired by ukiyo-e woodblock prints.

Players control a samurai who leads an army of yokai, demons in Japanese folklore, on a mission to take down the evil lord of oni, Shuten Doji. Along the way players will recruit additional yokai and samurai to their cause, each bringing new abilities. Because it’s a Platinum joint, the game’s action is fast, fluid, and over-the-top, and you can play using a controller or with virtual inputs on the touchscreen. Check out the game’s launch trailer for a look at the gorgeous title in action.

Any fans of Platinum knows that the studio always has several irons in the fire at once. Bayonetta 3 is of course the biggie, which is still happening last we checked. Babylon’s Fall is also still a thing as far we know too. There’s also the “Platinum Four”, the studio's mysterious slate of upcoming games of which only two have been revealed: The Wonderful 101: Remastered and Project G.G. 

Since World of Demons is a part of Apple Arcade, subscribers have access to the game on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. Like all of the games in the service, you can’t purchase World of Demon’s separately; you’ll have to sign up for Apple Arcade to access it. World of Demons isn't the only big game Apple Arcade has up its sleeve. Fantasian, the next RPG from Mistwalker (helmed by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi), was recently announced for the service as well. 

What do you think of World of Demons? Share your impressions in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

World of Demonscover

World of Demons

Platform:
iOS
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
New Netflix&#039;s The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Revealed Of Potential Wild Hunt

New Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Revealed Of Potential Wild Hunt

News
Free PS Plus April 2021 Games Revealed, Including Days Gone

Free PS Plus April 2021 Games Revealed, Including Days Gone

parody
Game Infarcer: Nintendo Cancels Plans To Add Popular Sword Wielders To Smash Bros. Following Fan Complaints

Game Infarcer: Nintendo Cancels Plans To Add Popular Sword Wielders To Smash Bros. Following Fan Complaints

News
Animal Crossing: New Horizons And Rick And Morty Collide In New Adult Swim Video

Animal Crossing: New Horizons And Rick And Morty Collide In New Adult Swim Video

cosplay
This Resident Evil Cosplayer Takes Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay To A Whole New Level

This Resident Evil Cosplayer Takes Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay To A Whole New Level

News
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Announced, Vader Returns

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Announced, Vader Returns

Feature
Outriders - Review In Progress

Outriders - Review In Progress

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Remedy Posts April Fool&#039;s Joke With Trailer Showcasing Control On PS1, And Now We Want It

Remedy Posts April Fool's Joke With Trailer Showcasing Control On PS1, And Now We Want It

gamer culture
The Weird Background Art In Your Favorite Vintage Pokémon Cards Are Just Stock Images

The Weird Background Art In Your Favorite Vintage Pokémon Cards Are Just Stock Images