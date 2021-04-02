News

Outriders Servers Down, Reported Issues For PlayStation, Xbox, And PC

by Liana Ruppert on Apr 02, 2021 at 01:33 PM

Outriders launched yesterday on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, as well as on Xbox Game Pass as a day one addition. While the issues seemed to even out yesterday regarding being able to get into the game, the Outriders servers are down currently. Luckily, People Can Fly is looking into a fix. 

Outriders Servers Are Down

The team at People Can Fly took to Twitter to update players on the server status when the outages began to become more widespread. "We are continuing to investigate the Server issues," says the studio in its most recent tweet. "Some players may be able to get back online, but it's not guaranteed."

To track the ongoing server issues and to stay up-to-date regarding the current status, you can track that using the server website right here. The most recent updates to the server status includes the following notes for players to be aware of: 

  • Investigating - We are currently investigating an issue that is affecting the availability of Core Game Components. We are working to fix this as soon as possible
  • Monitoring - A fix has now been implemented and we are observing a period of stability before resolving the incident.
  • Investigating - We are investigating an issue that may result in degraded performance to the Multiplayer. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible

The above three issues are currently being looked at by the dev team, so hopefully, a fix will be implemented soon. We here at Game Informer have been trying to get into the servers for the past hour across all platforms, but have had little success. During our Review in Progress, there were hardly any issues until launch day arrived.

Given how much interest is in the latest game from the studio that gave us Bulletstorm, paired with it being free on Xbox Game Pass, it's understandable that launch day woes for servers would be occurring. Hopefully, a fix can be implemented soon and players can get back in there and keep wrecking house. 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Outriderscover

Outriders

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

