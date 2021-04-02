News

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Is Done Filming

by Liana Ruppert on Apr 02, 2021 at 07:59 AM

After numerous delays due to COVID-19 and onset injuries, Netflix's The Witcher season 2 has officially finished filming. Following a week of the cast sharing their own farewell messages one-by-one as each part finished, the show has finally wrapped for all parties. The final stage of production can kick-off, and hopefully, that means a new trailer and release date will be soon on the horizon. 

As confirmed by Redanian Intelligence, a source with people on location that has shared some amazing first looks at on-set progress, the cast Is all done and ready to head home. Ciri's actress Freya Allan even upped the excitement level for another season in the books with a farewell video of her dancing into her trailer: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Freya Allan (@freyaallan)

Triss Merigold's actress, Anna Shaffer, also confirmed the news in her own Instagram post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anna Shaffer (@annashafffer)

But the real zinger is when director Sarah O'Gorman posted the below image of the clapperboard with the caption "wrapped": 

It will be interesting to see our first official look at Netflix's The Witcher Season 2. We've only had glimpses at a few small scenes from photos, including what looks to be the return of the Wild Hunt, so a full trailer to see the return to Geralt's childhood home of Kaer Morhen is more than welcome. 

The next season promises to be much darker than the intro season and has taken fan feedback to heart regarding stylistic choices. To the relief of many, one critical portion of feedback that has been implemented is making the Nilfgaard armor actually resemble armor versus the weird tree testicle visage first witnessed in the debut episode. 

We're excited to see when Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 will air and what sort of story awaits. What are you most excited to see with the new season? Any bets on when it will arrive? Sound off in the comment section below; Jaskier would want you to. 

[Source: Redanian Intelligence, Netflix]

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Witcher 3: Wild Huntcover

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
May 19, 2015 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
October 15, 2019 (Switch), 
TBA (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Popular Content

News
New Netflix&#039;s The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Revealed Of Potential Wild Hunt

New Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Revealed Of Potential Wild Hunt

News
Free PS Plus April 2021 Games Revealed, Including Days Gone

Free PS Plus April 2021 Games Revealed, Including Days Gone

parody
Game Infarcer: Nintendo Cancels Plans To Add Popular Sword Wielders To Smash Bros. Following Fan Complaints

Game Infarcer: Nintendo Cancels Plans To Add Popular Sword Wielders To Smash Bros. Following Fan Complaints

News
Animal Crossing: New Horizons And Rick And Morty Collide In New Adult Swim Video

Animal Crossing: New Horizons And Rick And Morty Collide In New Adult Swim Video

cosplay
This Resident Evil Cosplayer Takes Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay To A Whole New Level

This Resident Evil Cosplayer Takes Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay To A Whole New Level

News
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Announced, Vader Returns

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Announced, Vader Returns

Feature
Outriders - Review In Progress

Outriders - Review In Progress

News
Cyberpunk 2077&#039;s 1.2 Patch Is Massive

Cyberpunk 2077's 1.2 Patch Is Massive

News
Remedy Posts April Fool&#039;s Joke With Trailer Showcasing Control On PS1, And Now We Want It

Remedy Posts April Fool's Joke With Trailer Showcasing Control On PS1, And Now We Want It

News
Xbox Games With Gold April 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold April 2021 Free Games Revealed