New Xbox Series X Wireless Headset Revealed With Limited Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Series

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 30, 2021

A new Xbox wireless headset was released earlier this month, and the reviews were overwhelmingly positive regarding the comfort and audio experience offered. Now, a new limited series has been shown off with a special Xbox Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Xbox wireless headset. 

Alex Nunn, senior business and strategy lead over at Xbox, shared our first look at the new headset, saying, "At Xbox, we believe providing choice to our players is critical in delivering quality gaming experiences across all our products and services. We know how important immersive audio is to keep you connected, and being connected is more important now than ever. Whether you are gaming with your friends around the world, listening to your favorite music, talking on a conference call for work, or binging the latest shows, audio plays a vital role in your everyday experiences."

With quite a few headsets already available, Microsoft aims to give players more options with the new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal wireless headphones specifically made for Xbox. This also marks the first peripheral for the Designed for Xbox Limited Series program that offers premium products for gamers to enjoy. 

The new line comes in three color options, as seen above. Black Anthracite, Grey Mist, and Navy Brass are the options available now to pre-order with a "sophisticated aesthetic" and stellar audio features. Players will be able to customize the chat and game sound balance, mute, and control the volume through both the headset itself and a special Bang & Olufsen audio app. This peripheral also is confirmed to work on both generations with the Xbox Series X/S and the Xbox One. For those curious, Xbox also confirms that this new headset is also compatible with PC and mobile devices through Bluetooth 5.1 and aptXAdaptive to ensure that the sound quality never falters no matter the platform. 

The above images show a glimpse at how you can customize the audio experience via the mobile app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices. There are preset modes, individual tweaks that can be made, and the ability to save customized templates. 

To learn more about the newest Xbox Wireless headset, check out the full blog post here. For those interested, you can also pre-order now; just be aware that this line is not cheap. To order one of these bad boys, you're going to have to put down $499.99. 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
