Xbox Game Pass To Add 22 New Games With ID@Xbox
In addition to the 20 new Bethesda games and EA Play titles, Xbox Game Pass is adding even more games to the subscription service with 20 new indie gems that are too good to pass up. From romancing actual weapons to taking a more cyberpunk-inspired approach to gameplay, here are the latest library additions as Xbox Game Pass adds 20 new games with ID@Xbox.
What's new on Xbox Game Pass
The cool thing about Xbox Game Pass is that it's an ever-evolving subscription service that constantly expands to include new adventures. Some games arrive, some leave, but the library is always in flux with change to keep up with what gamers want to play. So what are the latest adventures coming to the membership? Let's break it down which all of the games arriving on launch day for each title!
- Art of the Ralley from Funselektor Labs Inc. - Cloud and Console
- Astria Ascending from Plug in Digital, Artisan Studios - Cloud and Console
- Backbone from Raw Fury, EggNut - Cloud and Console
- Boyfriend Dungeon from Kitfox Games - Console and PC
- Craftopia from Pocketpair - Console and PC
- Dead Static Drive from Team Fanclub - Console and PC
- Edge of Eternity from Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio - Cloud and Console
- Hello Neighbor 2 from tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox - Cloud and Console
- Library of Ruina from Project Moon - Cloud and Console
- Little Witch in the Woods from SKT, Sunny Side Up - Cloud and Console
- Moonglow Bay from Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug - Cloud and Console
- Narita Boy from Team17, Studio Koba - Cloud and Console
- Nobody Saves the World from Drinkbox Studios - Cloud and Console
- Omno from Studio Inkyfox - Cloud and Console
- Recompile from Dear Villagers, Phigames - Cloud, Console, and PC
- Sable from Raw Furty, Shedworks - Console and PC
- She Dreams Elsewhere from Studio Zevere - Console and PC
- STALKER 2 from GSC Game World - Cloud and Console
- The Ascent from Curve Digital, Neon Giant - Cloud, Console, and PC
- Undungeon from tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines - Cloud, Console, and PC
- Way to the Woods from One Pixel Dog - Cloud and Console
- The Wild at Heart from Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids - Console
If you're looking for horror, you can't go wrong with STALKER 2, especially for those looking for a truly horrifying and immersive experience set within Chernobyl.
Personally, I'm really excited for Boyfriend Dungeon. Romance games like that aren't usually my forte, but one thing I loved about Dream Daddy was how absolutely hilarious it was. There were so many moments where I was uncontrollably laughing with its witty writing and characters that felt natural. I very much get a similar vibe from Boyfriend Dungeon: a fun experience that is a hilarious ride paired with meaningful connection. Even if that connection is a sword.
There are so many amazing titles to choose from. You can see a full breakdown of each game coming this year to Xbox Game Pass right here.