Xbox Game Pass To Add 22 New Games With ID@Xbox

In addition to the 20 new Bethesda games and EA Play titles, Xbox Game Pass is adding even more games to the subscription service with 20 new indie gems that are too good to pass up. From romancing actual weapons to taking a more cyberpunk-inspired approach to gameplay, here are the latest library additions as Xbox Game Pass adds 20 new games with ID@Xbox.

What's new on Xbox Game Pass

The cool thing about Xbox Game Pass is that it's an ever-evolving subscription service that constantly expands to include new adventures. Some games arrive, some leave, but the library is always in flux with change to keep up with what gamers want to play. So what are the latest adventures coming to the membership? Let's break it down which all of the games arriving on launch day for each title!

Art of the Ralley from Funselektor Labs Inc. - Cloud and Console

Astria Ascending from Plug in Digital, Artisan Studios - Cloud and Console

Backbone from Raw Fury, EggNut - Cloud and Console

Boyfriend Dungeon from Kitfox Games - Console and PC

Craftopia from Pocketpair - Console and PC

Dead Static Drive from Team Fanclub - Console and PC

Edge of Eternity from Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio - Cloud and Console

Hello Neighbor 2 from tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox - Cloud and Console

Library of Ruina from Project Moon - Cloud and Console

Little Witch in the Woods from SKT, Sunny Side Up - Cloud and Console

Moonglow Bay from Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug - Cloud and Console

Narita Boy from Team17, Studio Koba - Cloud and Console

Nobody Saves the World from Drinkbox Studios - Cloud and Console

Omno from Studio Inkyfox - Cloud and Console

Recompile from Dear Villagers, Phigames - Cloud, Console, and PC

Sable from Raw Furty, Shedworks - Console and PC

She Dreams Elsewhere from Studio Zevere - Console and PC

STALKER 2 from GSC Game World - Cloud and Console

The Ascent from Curve Digital, Neon Giant - Cloud, Console, and PC

Undungeon from tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines - Cloud, Console, and PC

Way to the Woods from One Pixel Dog - Cloud and Console

The Wild at Heart from Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids - Console

If you're looking for horror, you can't go wrong with STALKER 2, especially for those looking for a truly horrifying and immersive experience set within Chernobyl.

Personally, I'm really excited for Boyfriend Dungeon. Romance games like that aren't usually my forte, but one thing I loved about Dream Daddy was how absolutely hilarious it was. There were so many moments where I was uncontrollably laughing with its witty writing and characters that felt natural. I very much get a similar vibe from Boyfriend Dungeon: a fun experience that is a hilarious ride paired with meaningful connection. Even if that connection is a sword.

There are so many amazing titles to choose from. You can see a full breakdown of each game coming this year to Xbox Game Pass right here.