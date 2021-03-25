News

Epileptic PSA: Balan Wonderworld

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 25, 2021 at 07:09 PM

Balan Wonderworld arrives tomorrow from Square Enix but early footage has me incredibly worried about one vital scene. The scene in question has so many neurological triggers, that even non-epileptics are at risk. 

My notifications lit up on Thursday night with Game Informer readers tagging me in a video where the boss fight can be seen. Following my coverage of Cyberpunk 2077 and my more generalized PSA about epileptics and how to safely navigate all forms of entertainment, they were thoughtful enough to consider me and a scene that could be dangerous. What they failed to realize is that it's not just dangerous to photo-sensitive epileptics, it's dangerous to everyone. 

When I first began watching the scene, which you can view in the video below (but I highly advise against it, or to use caution), I immediately had to shut it off. Instantly, my right side dropped and I could feel the onset of an episode. I stepped away. I did my usual "checkup" on myself, I donned safer tech settings (seen here), and I looked again, this time at a slower speed to negate the rapid-fire effect that I know is a trigger. What I saw - I pray - is simply a pre-launch glitch, because if this scene was intended, my concern is that there were safety checks cut because I can't imagine how this possibly passed the necessary safety certification process. 

The scene above is not just using flashing effects, it rapid-fires a series of white on background flashes. The quick succession is instantly dangerous and because of that, I made a PSA on social media to give warning. Since that tweet went live, I've had numerous people reach out, including developers and other QA devs, saying that they aren't even epileptic but they felt "odd" after watching. My husband, who had no prior issues with epilepsy or neurological triggers, complained of feeling dizzy before he threw up. Several others reported the same. 

I'm in contact with a Square Enix representative at this time to see what the next steps are here. In the meantime, anyone picking up Balan Wonderworld should be very cautious before encountering the final boss fight. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Balan Wonderworldcover

Balan Wonderworld

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
New Pokémon Toy Line Revealed For 25th Anniversary

New Pokémon Toy Line Revealed For 25th Anniversary

gamer culture
Pokémon And Destiny 2 Collide In Adorable Crossover Pikachu Fan Art

Pokémon And Destiny 2 Collide In Adorable Crossover Pikachu Fan Art

Review
Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

News
Epic Games Asks Fortnite Players If They Want Resident Evil, Grand Theft Auto, And More Crossovers

Epic Games Asks Fortnite Players If They Want Resident Evil, Grand Theft Auto, And More Crossovers

News
Netflix&#039;s The Witcher Season 2 Casts Philippa Eilhart, Dijkstra, And More

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Casts Philippa Eilhart, Dijkstra, And More

News
New Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Footage Revealed In New March Madness Promo

New Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Footage Revealed In New March Madness Promo

News
Nier: Automata&#039;s Xbox Game Pass PC Version Has Steam Players Review-Bombing The Game

Nier: Automata's Xbox Game Pass PC Version Has Steam Players Review-Bombing The Game

feature
10 Best PS Vita Games You Should Play Before The Store Shuts Down

10 Best PS Vita Games You Should Play Before The Store Shuts Down

gamer culture
No Man&#039;s Sky Player Recreates The Imperial City From Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

No Man's Sky Player Recreates The Imperial City From Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

News
New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Screenshots Show Custom Shepard Improvements

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Screenshots Show Custom Shepard Improvements