Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen Update Nerfs Stasis, Fixes Eyes Of Tomorrow Drop Rate

It's Tuesday, which means the weekly Destiny 2: Beyond Light reset is here. The latest update tackles a few areas in dire need of tweaks, including for those running the Presage at Master Difficulty and correcting the Eyes of Tomorrow drop rate. As Season of the Chosen inches closer to completion, here is what the latest Destiny 2 update brings to the table.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.1.1.1

First things first, let's talk about Presage. Presage is a new instance that is a part of the Exotic quest to get Dead Man's Tale, the latest Scout Rifle. It's an awesome addition to explore Calus' derelict ship, especially given the level of challenge it has to offer. For those running Presage on Master difficulty, however, there was a reported bug that had players respawning in the Void, which is instant death. Thankfully, that's now fixed.

Wrathborn Hunts has also seen a small tweak concerning the issue where "immune" would show up when Guardians are in the middle of dealing damage to the High Celebrant. This has also been corrected alongside the very annoying issue on the Tangled Shore where players would die instantly if they touched a specific spot near Quitter's Well. No more instant death: always a good thing. At least for the player.

Scan and Heroic VIP patrols have also been targeted with this update with Bungie fixing the reported issue that these activities were not showing up when on Europa. Battlegrounds has also seen a necessary round of adjustments, as seen below:

Fixed an issue where players could regenerate infinite Super energy from teammates running through hallways.

Fixed an issue where players would incorrectly receive an “online privileges” dialog when trying to launch specific Battlegrounds activities or the Battlegrounds playlist with a fireteam member who hadn’t unlocked the activity.

Fixed an issue where the Cabal Pyro Flamethrower projectile generated a lot of network usage, leading to strange combatant behaviors within Battlegrounds activities.

Other fixes include updates to how the Mandle of Battle Harmony functions in PVP with a small amount of Super being given when an enemy Guardian is defeated with weapons that matches that Super energy. Additionally, a small damage boost has also been given for those who defeat enemies with weapons that match the player's damage type while the Super meter is full. The downside to this is that this boost is shorter in PvP than it is in PvE.

Eyes of Tomorrow

Last week, we broke down what the heck was going on with the Eyes of Tomorrow Rocket Launcher drop rate. Turns out, the inaccessibility of it wasn't in our heads, there was an actual issue with the Bad Luck Protection feature. Luckily, that's fixed now so players will have a better time trying to get this highly coveted weapon. Bungie also fixed the issue where EoT did less damage against yellow bar enemy types.

Also included in the Eyes of Tomorrow adjustments:

Fixed an issue where Guardians could embrace their darker side and damage their teammates using the Frenzy perk.

Added Unrelenting as a possible perk for THE SWARM Machine Gun.

Stasis nerfs and class changes are also prevalent in this week's update. You can check out the rest of the official patch notes below, courtesy of Bungie:

Hunters

Shatterdive Removed damage resistance from Shatterdive. Added a 4s cooldown between activations of Shatterdive.

Withering Blade Decreased Withering Blade damage against players from 90 to 65 damage. PvE damage is unchanged. Decreased Withering Blade slow stacks applied to players from 60 to 40 stacks. PvE slow stacks are unchanged. Decreased the target acquisition range of Withering Blade after it impacts a player from 12m to 8m. Range after impacting PvE enemies is unchanged.



Titans

Glacial Quake Removed AoE freeze against players on Super cast. Will still freeze PvE enemies on cast. Reduced damage resistance while in Super from 60 percent to 50 percent. Increased the energy cost of using Shiver Strike while in Glacial Quake from three percent to seven percent Super energy. Using the combo of a Shiver Strike into a Heavy slam attack will now cost the full Super energy of both the Shiver Strike and the slam (this previously only cost energy for the slam).

Shiver Strike Increased downwards velocity applied to Shiver Striking players when they are slowed to more quickly pull them out of the air. Fixed an issue where Shiver Strike (or Thundercrash) could get the player stuck against soft ceilings in Crucible maps.



Warlocks

Winter’s Wrath Improved tracking of Winter’s Wrath projectiles, now tracking strength decays from its max value over 10s instead of 2.2s. Increased the size of the Warlock Super projectile's proximity detonation radius 1.5m – 1.65m. The proximity detonation now starts at its largest and scales down to 40 percent over time.

Penumbral Blast Decreased Penumbral Blast damage against players from 80 to 30 damage. PvE damage is unchanged.

Iceflare Bolts Fixed a bug where Iceflare Bolts would continuously try to switch targets. Increased target acquisition range of Iceflare Bolts by 33 percent. Increased turning speed of Iceflare Bolts so they can more effectively hit nearby targets.

Chaos Reach Decreased the amount of Super energy refunded when cancelling Chaos Reach early.



General Stasis Tuning

Duskfield Grenade Reduced how strongly Duskfield Grenade pulls players inwards, effectively reducing the pull range from 9.5m to ~6m. PvE pull impulse is unchanged. Reduced the slow stacks applied to players by the grenade detonation from 20 to 10 stacks. Detonation slow stacks are unchanged in PvE. Reduced the slow stacks applied to players on each tick of the grenade from ten to five stacks. Per-tick slow stacks are unchanged in PvE. Adjusted the UI presentation of the “Slowed” status to display slow stacks as X/100 instead of X/10, to increase readability when adding slow stack amounts that are fewer than ten.

Stasis Crystals Reduced crystal shatter damage against players from (85 max, 55min) to (55 max, 25 min). PvE damage is unchanged.

Whisper of Chains Reduced Whisper of Chains damage resistance bonus while in Super from 25 percent to five percent. Damage resistance when not in Super is unchanged. This only affects damage from other Guardians.



INVESTMENT

Stasis Fragment Quests

Significantly reduced objective completion values for all Crucible fragment quests.

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed an issue where players could earn Exotic Cyphers with a full inventory, resulting in the loss of their reward.

Triumphs

Fixed an issue that prevented the "Trash the Thresher" Triumph from completing even when the conditions were met.

Stat Trackers

Reset raid completion time stat trackers for any player who has exactly five minutes time recorded in the stat tracker.

Rewards

Fixed an issue that prevented bad luck protection for Eyes of Tomorrow from accumulating properly on accounts where players raided on multiple characters. Additional details can be found in the This Week at Bungie - 3/18/2021 article.

Fixed issues with the Frozen in Time ornament for the Exotic Pulse Rifle No Time To Explain. The ornament will no longer display "Exclusive Item" which prevented players from socketing it.



Chosen Seal and Title Requirements

Replaced the “Bound in Memory” Triumph with “All the Scattered Memories" to ensure players who missed a week of playing the Presage activity could earn the seal before the Season ended.

[Source: Bungie]