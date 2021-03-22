Limited Run Games' Astro City Mini Arcade System Offers Nearly 40 Sega Games In One Mini Cabinet

The arcade scene may be a complete shadow of its former self, but there have never been more options to try and recapture the magic of a bygone era in the comfort of your own home. From modern consoles offering retro compilations to replica arcade cabinets from companies like Arcade1Up, experiencing the joys of your favorite arcade of yesteryear has never been easier. Later this week, Limited Run Games is throwing down another option for those of us who miss the game-room experience with the Sega Astro City Mini.

This new mini replica arcade cabinet gathers 37 classic Sega games in the traditional Astro City style that is common in Japanese arcades. This small version of the classic arcade cabinet features localized packaging and games with a built-in LCD screen, an HDMI-out port for external-display use, a headphone jack, and two USB-A ports for external controllers.

The Sega Astro City Mini cabinet launched in Japan last year, but this is the first time it'll be available in the U.S. According to Limited Run Games, only 3,500 units will be manufactured in the English packaging for the U.S. market. The Sega Astro City Mini is priced at $130. You can see the full games list below.

Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars (with Stella)

Alien Storm

Alien Syndrome

Altered Beast

Arabian Fight

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns II

Cotton

Crack Down

Cyber Police ESWAT

Dark Edge

Dottori Kun (Dot Race)

Fantasy Zone

Flicky

Gain Ground

Golden Axe

Golden Axe: Revenge of Death Adder

My Hero

Puyo Puyo

Puyo Puyo 2

Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R

Puzzle & Action: Tant-R

Rad Mobile

Quartet 2

Scramble Spirits

Sega Ninja

Shadow Dancer

Shinobi

Sonic Boom

Space Harrier

Stack Columns

Thunder Force AC

Virtua Fighter

Wonder Boy

Wonder Boy in Monster Land

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

In addition to the mini cabinet, you can also buy the Style Kit, which adds a mini arcade base, chair, and top board for $40, and a Mini Gamepad, which uses the Astro City Mini's USB-A ports for $28.

If you'd like to pre-order the Sega Astro City Mini cabinet from Limited Run Games, pre-orders go live on Friday, March 26 at 7 a.m. Pacific / 10 a.m. Eastern. If that's too early for you, Limited Run will also be doing a second batch of sales at 3 p.m. Pacific / 6 p.m. Eastern that same day.