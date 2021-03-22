Limited Run Games' Astro City Mini Arcade System Offers Nearly 40 Sega Games In One Mini Cabinet
The arcade scene may be a complete shadow of its former self, but there have never been more options to try and recapture the magic of a bygone era in the comfort of your own home. From modern consoles offering retro compilations to replica arcade cabinets from companies like Arcade1Up, experiencing the joys of your favorite arcade of yesteryear has never been easier. Later this week, Limited Run Games is throwing down another option for those of us who miss the game-room experience with the Sega Astro City Mini.
This new mini replica arcade cabinet gathers 37 classic Sega games in the traditional Astro City style that is common in Japanese arcades. This small version of the classic arcade cabinet features localized packaging and games with a built-in LCD screen, an HDMI-out port for external-display use, a headphone jack, and two USB-A ports for external controllers.
The Sega Astro City Mini cabinet launched in Japan last year, but this is the first time it'll be available in the U.S. According to Limited Run Games, only 3,500 units will be manufactured in the English packaging for the U.S. market. The Sega Astro City Mini is priced at $130. You can see the full games list below.
- Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars (with Stella)
- Alien Storm
- Alien Syndrome
- Altered Beast
- Arabian Fight
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns II
- Cotton
- Crack Down
- Cyber Police ESWAT
- Dark Edge
- Dottori Kun (Dot Race)
- Fantasy Zone
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe: Revenge of Death Adder
- My Hero
- Puyo Puyo
- Puyo Puyo 2
- Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R
- Puzzle & Action: Tant-R
- Rad Mobile
- Quartet 2
- Scramble Spirits
- Sega Ninja
- Shadow Dancer
- Shinobi
- Sonic Boom
- Space Harrier
- Stack Columns
- Thunder Force AC
- Virtua Fighter
- Wonder Boy
- Wonder Boy in Monster Land
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
In addition to the mini cabinet, you can also buy the Style Kit, which adds a mini arcade base, chair, and top board for $40, and a Mini Gamepad, which uses the Astro City Mini's USB-A ports for $28.
If you'd like to pre-order the Sega Astro City Mini cabinet from Limited Run Games, pre-orders go live on Friday, March 26 at 7 a.m. Pacific / 10 a.m. Eastern. If that's too early for you, Limited Run will also be doing a second batch of sales at 3 p.m. Pacific / 6 p.m. Eastern that same day.