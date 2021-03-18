News

More Gaming Companies Are Standing Up Against Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 18, 2021 at 07:35 AM

Yesterday, we shared the public statements of both Bandai Namco and PlayStation regarding the continuous rise of anti-Asian violence in the United States over the course of the year, inflamed by COVID-19 prejudices. Now, more game companies are making a public show of their support for Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities following the horrific murder of eight people in Atlanta, Georgia, most of which are women of Asian descent. 

Before the Georgia shootings, Bandai made a public statement regarding the rise in violence, saying, "Bandai Namco Entertainment America remains committed to the ideals of inclusion, diversity, and fairness; while condemning all acts of violence, bullying, discrimination, and xenophobia. We stand in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, our culturally diverse and inclusive team of employees, players, and fans from all cultures and backgrounds, our families, and especially our elders, to speak out and raise awareness against the terrible rise in anti-Asian aggression and hate crimes." 

PlayStation soon followed suit with not only a show of support but a donation pledge with a link encouraging the Sony community to do the same (or at least to learn more). 

Xbox's Phil Spencer added his own message of support. "Hate has no home on Xbox," he said in a tweet. "Team Xbox is appalled by the violence and racism against Asian communities. For all Asian players and peers, I want you to know that we see you, we hear you, and w will and must do more together to #StopAsianHate." 

Other companies issued their own pledges, with some of the following seen below: 

The dark history of the treatment of Asian-Americans is nothing new to the United States. Our history is filled with crimes against this community, including concentration camps. At the start of COVID-19 last year, prejudices against the Asian community skyrocketed, further instigated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who insisted on continuously referring to the virus as the "Kung Flu" and the "China Virus." 

As vaccines begin to roll out and the pandemic reaches its end in many places, the United States continues to battle with containment as many are still waiting to obtain their place in line to be vaccinated. With many in America already having received the vaccination, our society's attention is split between those that are in a safer place to return to some semblance of normalcy while others remain in isolation. 

The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes has risen a startling 1900% since the start of COVID, with Stop AAPI Hate sharing the statistics that it has received over 3,800 reports of violent assault, harassment, and a plethora of other civil right violations. 

The violence against minority communities is nothing new. The violence against Asian and Pacific Islander communities is nothing new. But it doesn't have to be the reality forever. It can change. We can change, but we have to actually do something to make this talk mean something. It can't just be talk, but the conversation is where it starts. To learn more on how you can help, this resource has more than a few ways to do just that. You can learn more right here

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 10 New Games This Month With Star Wars, Nier, And More

Xbox Game Pass Adds 10 New Games This Month With Star Wars, Nier, And More

gamer culture
Thomas The Tank Engine Invades Valheim, No Mod Needed

Thomas The Tank Engine Invades Valheim, No Mod Needed

News
Investors Fight Back Against Latest Wave Of Activision Blizzard Layoffs, Call CEO&#039;s Salary Into Question

Investors Fight Back Against Latest Wave Of Activision Blizzard Layoffs, Call CEO's Salary Into Question

News
New Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier And Ever Crisis Details Revealed

New Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier And Ever Crisis Details Revealed

Mod Corner
Mod Corner: Dragon Age Invades Skyrim With These BioWare-Inspired Mods

Mod Corner: Dragon Age Invades Skyrim With These BioWare-Inspired Mods

movie preview
The Mortal Kombat Movie Makes A Great First Impression

The Mortal Kombat Movie Makes A Great First Impression

interview
Cities: Skylines Studio CEO Talks Development, Mod Community, And Six Years Of Success

Cities: Skylines Studio CEO Talks Development, Mod Community, And Six Years Of Success

News
Bungie Officially Removes Destiny 2 12-Player Raid Bug

Bungie Officially Removes Destiny 2 12-Player Raid Bug

Feature
Like Diablo? Like Pokémon? Siralim Ultimate Might Be A Perfect Fit

Like Diablo? Like Pokémon? Siralim Ultimate Might Be A Perfect Fit

News
New PlayStation Event Will Feature Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade And Resident Evil Village

New PlayStation Event Will Feature Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade And Resident Evil Village