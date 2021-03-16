Jade Raymond's New Studio, Haven, Is Already Working On A New PlayStation-Exclusive IP

Jade Raymond is an incredible talent in the gaming industry. Following her departure from her executive position for Google Stadia, Raymond has started up a brand new studio called Haven Entertainment. The Montreal-based team has many plans coming down the pipeline, including a new IP already in development for PlayStation.

The CEO and founder of Haven Entertainment took to the PlayStation Blog to tease what's next, first outlining the wild ride the last 12 months has been. From the ongoing pandemic and social justice movements happening in the U.S. to the tragedy that is how Google has handled its staff working on Stadia, all of it played a part in Raymond's self-reflection regarding what's next for her. After asking herself "what really matters," she decided that it was time to put her 25 years of industry experience into a brand new studio with Haven.

What is Haven Entertainment?

Haven is an independent studio made up of many talented individuals within the gaming industry, some of which Raymond herself has a working history with. The vision is to "do what we are most passionate about" and make incredible video games.

It’s time for us to refocus on games in a place where we can practice our crafts without any barriers or impediments. We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community. We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience. Because we believe in the power of games to bring joy to people’s lives. And Sony does, too. Their commitment to excellence is unmatched. It’s why I couldn’t be happier for their backing and support.

With an unbridled passion for game creation with incredible freedom, Raymond feels that PlayStation is the best fit to realize that vision. The new studio's first IP will be anyone's guess, but she did mention that she can't wait to share what this unannounced IP is with the world and that it will be exclusive to PlayStation.

There is no denying that PlayStation is a powerhouse for exclusive games and incredible first-party titles. The philosophy by which Haven stands is admirable and a breath of fresh air for gamers and developers alike that want to experience new and exciting gaming adventures. For those that create them, this freedom to create without overbearing boundaries and restrictions is a massive deal, and we're excited to learn more about what fruit this new studio will bear.