Pringles Unveils Limited Edition, Halo-Inspired Moa Burger Flavor

Halo Reach fans may remember Moa as an alien species of bird native to planet Reach. The large, flightless bird resembles an emu, and apparently made good burger meat, evidenced by the game's World Cuisine restaurant advertising Moa burgers. If you ever wondered how a fictional bird-turned-hamburger tastes, Pringles of all companies has pulled the curtain back on its limited edition Moa burger flavored chips.

According to Halo’s official Twitter account, the chips are being sold exclusively by Walmart, because when I think of where to get Moa flavored things, I think "Walmart." I mean, they sell everything, so why should this be the exception? What I want to know is how Pringles determined the flavor of an imaginary alien bird. Maybe they taste like a Beyond Meat burger? Or maybe they just taste like potato-y chicken.

A pre-burger Moa, in case you're curious

What makes this product a little messed up is that according to the Halo Wiki, Moa technically became endangered during the fall of Reach (tough to survive on a glassed over planet). So now we’re eating fictional, near-extinct alien bird flavored Pringle chips. That presents a tangled ethical conundrum that could stump even the greatest minds.

Be sure to grab a can of these Moa Burger Pringles soon if you want to try them, because they won’t be around forever. We don’t know how long they’ll be on shelves, but assume the general population will want to snack on this curiosity and grab it sooner than later. If nothing else, eating these might add a new layer of immersion during your next Reach playthrough.

In less edible Halo news, the latest game, Halo Infinite, continues to churn along with help from Gears of War developer The Coalition. If you’re looking for other weird Halo partnerships, Xbox is apparently interested in teaming with Elon Musk to manufacture real-life warthogs.