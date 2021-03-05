News

Pringles Unveils Limited Edition, Halo-Inspired Moa Burger Flavor

by Marcus Stewart on Mar 05, 2021 at 06:17 PM

Halo Reach fans may remember Moa as an alien species of bird native to planet Reach. The large, flightless bird resembles an emu, and apparently made good burger meat, evidenced by the game's World Cuisine restaurant advertising Moa burgers. If you ever wondered how a fictional bird-turned-hamburger tastes, Pringles of all companies has pulled the curtain back on its limited edition Moa burger flavored chips.

According to Halo’s official Twitter account, the chips are being sold exclusively by Walmart, because when I think of where to get Moa flavored things, I think "Walmart." I mean, they sell everything, so why should this be the exception? What I want to know is how Pringles determined the flavor of an imaginary alien bird. Maybe they taste like a Beyond Meat burger? Or maybe they just taste like potato-y chicken. 

A pre-burger Moa, in case you're curious

What makes this product a little messed up is that according to the Halo Wiki, Moa technically became endangered during the fall of Reach (tough to survive on a glassed over planet). So now we’re eating fictional, near-extinct alien bird flavored Pringle chips. That presents a tangled ethical conundrum that could stump even the greatest minds. 

Be sure to grab a can of these Moa Burger Pringles soon if you want to try them, because they won’t be around forever. We don’t know how long they’ll be on shelves, but assume the general population will want to snack on this curiosity and grab it sooner than later. If nothing else, eating these might add a new layer of immersion during your next Reach playthrough. 

In less edible Halo news, the latest game, Halo Infinite, continues to churn along with help from Gears of War developer The Coalition. If you’re looking for other weird Halo partnerships, Xbox is apparently interested in teaming with Elon Musk to manufacture real-life warthogs.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Halo Reachcover

Halo Reach

Platform:
Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC
Release Date:
September 14, 2010 (Xbox 360), 
December 3, 2019 (Xbox One, PC)

Popular Content

gamer culture
Funko Is Releasing An Awesome, Spoiler-Filled Line Of WandaVision Pops

Funko Is Releasing An Awesome, Spoiler-Filled Line Of WandaVision Pops

gamer culture
Valheim Player Recreates Whiterun From Skyrim In-Game

Valheim Player Recreates Whiterun From Skyrim In-Game

News
EA Pledges Total Freedom For Studios With Game Development, Including Dragon Age, Titanfall, And More

EA Pledges Total Freedom For Studios With Game Development, Including Dragon Age, Titanfall, And More

Review
Yakuza: Like A Dragon Review – A New Hero Takes His Turn

Yakuza: Like A Dragon Review – A New Hero Takes His Turn

News
Elden Ring Trailer Leaks, Blurry But Real

Elden Ring Trailer Leaks, Blurry But Real

News
The Borderlands Movie Has Found Its Tiny Tina

The Borderlands Movie Has Found Its Tiny Tina

News
New PS Now Games For March Include Infamous Second Son, World War Z, And More

New PS Now Games For March Include Infamous Second Son, World War Z, And More

opinion
Destiny 2 12-Player Glitch Accidentally Makes The Game Much Better

Destiny 2 12-Player Glitch Accidentally Makes The Game Much Better

report
Report: Nintendo Announcing 4K-Capable Switch Model With Bigger Screen This Year

Report: Nintendo Announcing 4K-Capable Switch Model With Bigger Screen This Year

gamer culture
Mass Effect Trilogy: Vinyl Collection 4LP Box Set Reveal Ahead Of Legendary Edition Release

Mass Effect Trilogy: Vinyl Collection 4LP Box Set Reveal Ahead Of Legendary Edition Release