Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Casts Downton Abbey Actor Kevin Doyle

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 is back in production after a few delays, including an injury involving Geralt's actor, Henry Cavill. Several delays have been an unfortunate occurrence for the show's new season due to COVID-19 and Work From Home orders, but the show continues on with a brand new castmate in tow. According to recent reports, Netflix's The Witcher season 2 casts Downton Abbey actor Kevin Doyle.

As reported by Redanian Intelligence, a property that has provided a number of onsite images and a plethora of insider information, the newest cast member will reportedly be playing a character by the name of Ba'Lian. Known for his portrayal of Mr. Molesley on the period series, he's also contributed his talents to other shows like The Tudors, Hawaii Five-0, and Happy Valley.

If you're among the people that we know are asking "who," you're not alone in your confusion about who Ba'Lian is. This character does not appear in any of the novels from Andrzej Sapkowski, the source material behind the show that eventually spawned CD Projekt Red's hit The Witcher game adaptation. This will be an all-new character to meet somewhere during the season 2 narrative.

The upcoming season will be much darker than the previous episodes we've experienced and has taken quite a few notes following the first season's reception. To the relief of many, one critical portion of feedback that has been implemented is making the Nilfgaard armor actually resemble armor versus the weird tree testicle visage first witnessed in the debut episode.

Season 2 will see the return to Geralt's childhood home of Kaer Morhen, where the hope for peace is long gone for our cast of beloved characters. With Yennefer's return from her perceived death and even more characters from the series making their on-screen debuts, Netflix's The Witcher season 2 is the highly anticipated continuation of where this show can lead fans.

What are your thoughts on Netflix's The Witcher season 2's latest casting reveal? What are you hoping season 2 includes that the first one did not? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Source: Redanian Intelligence via r/NetflixWitcher]