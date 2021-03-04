You Can Make "The Field Of Dreams" Using MLB The Show 21's Stadium Creator

I'm not sure if people travel to Iowa's "Field of Dreams" to attend a baseball game played in a cornfield, or if they are there to see ghosts. It's probably a mix of both. This unique setting is a part of MLB The Show 21. Holding true to the popular line "If you build it, he will come" from the Field of Dreams movie, you'll get the chance to build your own stadium and plant your own cornfield using The Show's new stadium creator. While this destination looks like the iconic Iowa location, I doubt you'll see the spirits of legendary baseball players on the field, but we'll have to wait to see what Sony has planned.

The stadium creator gives you a high level of freedom to make each ballpark distinct. Using 1,000 different pieces, you can pick the wall types (determining their height and distance on the fly), set where the foul poles are, and also design the stands, including props positioned inside and outside of the stadium. As the trailer above shows, you can even make the skyline look like a scene from an alien invasion movie with spacecraft floating menacingly over the city.

Everything you create can be shared online. If you like someone else's stadium and want to make one little change to it, you can download and edit it. I'm sure there will be no shortage of people being inspired by Fenway's Green Monster, only in every other color possible. Although The Show is launching on both current- and next-gen machines, the stadium creator feature is only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. All of these versions feature crossplay functionality, however, so it will be interesting to see how Sony handles the user-created stadiums in the online space, as they will be usable in both Diamond Dynasty and Franchise modes.

If you plan on playing MLB The Show 21, and spend time in the stadium creator, I recommend two experiments: a stadium with short walls as close to the infield as possible, and another with standard distanced walls that are so tall no player could ever hit a home run. It'll be interesting to see how games play out in both of these venues.

MLB The Show 21 hits on April 20 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. A collector's edition featuring the great Jackie Robinson will be released for all of these versions.