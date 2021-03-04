Hitman 3 March Content Roadmap Announced

The final chapter in Agent 47’s international journey of political intrigue, espionage, and assassination launched to strong reviews earlier this year. Despite the main story coming to a close, developer IO Interactive is releasing even more content for players that are looking to take on more missions. The upcoming update includes new weapons, elusive targets, escalation contracts, and —that’s right, you guessed it — Easter bunny eggs.

Hitman 3 March Roadmap

Escalation Contract

The Lesley Celebration is slated to be Hitman 3’s next escalation contract. Players must hunt down a number of VIPs within the claustrophobic confines of a crowded Berlin nightclub. Similar to normal contracts that you can complete, escalation contracts usually require players to neutralize an enemy while adhering to specific objectives and restrictions. These restrictions amplify the stakes and challenge of each mission (e.g., wearing a certain outfit while eliminating a target or using a specific weapon for the duration of the contract). When the deed(s) has been done, the escalation contract’s difficulty will increase which can lead to more nuanced playthroughs that can potentially include extra targets.

The Lesley Celebration drops on March 4.

Additionally, on March 30, owners of the Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition will gain access to the Satu Mare Deluxe Escalation. The mission is inspired by Agent 47’s very first escape as players are tasked with breaking out of a large prison complex. Players can unlock a “Straight Jacket” costume, the “Taunton Dart Gun,” and the “Straight Jacket Belt.”

Featured Contracts

Details surrounding the next featured contracts have been relatively scarce, but based on previous content they’re bound to be as exhilarating as Hitman 3’s default missions. On March 11, the Chongqing Featured Contract by Easy Allies is set to launch, and on March 25, the Mendoza Contact by Eurogamer will be available.

Seasonal Event

From March 30 to April 12, The Berlin Egg Hunt will commence. You’ll need to find various eggs scattered around an expansive Berlin location. Of course, there will be guards and the like patrolling the area; nothing’s ever easy, is it? Once the season event is completed, you’ll be given the “Raver Outfit” so you can kill your other targets in style.

Elusive Target

Head to the Isle of Sgàil on March 19 to initiate Hitman 3’s latest elusive target contract. What makes elusive targets so exhilarating is the fact that players are only given one opportunity to assassinate their target. If the target escapes, the mission is failed...for good. The Isle of Sgàil event lasts for 10 days as players must scour a high society party on an island to set up the perfect kill.

Finally, if you finish "The Final Test" mission at the ICA Facility , you’ll unlock “The Tactical Turtleneck” outfit. This can be nabbed at any point during the month of March. If you’re still struggling with Hitman 3’s base content, read our guide on How To Find The Game's Most Useful Disguises so you can bypass security, eliminate the VIP, and escape unscathed. Hitman 3 is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, and PC.