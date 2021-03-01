The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance Comes To PS5, PS4, And Switch Later This Year

The Binding of Isaac is a roguelike classic for a reason, thanks to its gripping gameplay, fun powerups, and the infinite loop of "one more try." Now, about a decade after the original's release, creator Edmund McMillen and developer Nicalis are ready to close out the saga with The Binding of Isaac: Repentance. This new version of the roguelike classic adds a ton of upgrades to the base game to deliver an experience Nicalis has branded as "bigger than any sequel."

Despite releasing a decade after the original version, Isaac is still a tearful toddler exploring the horrors of his basement. In this new, enhanced version, Isaac can travel to unexplored depths, encountering new places, enemies, and bosses. However, he'll also have new weapon combos and items to use in his quest for answers and survival, as The Binding of Isaac: Repentance adds more than 130 new items to bring the total tally to more than 700.

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance also includes a full alternate path with new chapters, a new final boss, and a new ending, as well as true four-player cooperative play. Players can also expect to encounter more than 100 new enemies, 25 new bosses, seven new challenges, and more than 5,000 new room designs.

In addition to confirming the release window of Q3 2021 and the platforms of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch, Nicalis also revealed a physical edition for PS5 and Switch, which includes a full-color manual and reversible cover inserts. If you don't want to wait that long, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is already set to hit PC on March 31.

Check out the teaser trailer for the game below and let us know if you're ready to descend back into the depths of Isaac's basement this fall.

[Source: Nicalis, Nicalis on Twitter]