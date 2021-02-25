Destiny 2 Crossplay Will Be Added In Season 15

When Bungie added cross-progression to Destiny 2, Guardians were excited to be able to have more freedom regarding the platforms of choice. That being said, cross-progression is still limited to platforms that the player owns. For those that want to play with friends regardless of platform, the studio has confirmed that Destiny 2 crossplay is officially slated to launch with the release of Season 15.

Currently, Destiny 2: Beyond Light is in its 13th season with Season of the Chosen, so we still have a little further to go before crossplay is implemented. The studio took to the Bungie blog to provide a little more context for crossplay as part of the team's effort to make Destiny 2 more community-friendly.

"With Destiny now committed to being an everlasting evolving world, we want to make sure we are still taking the time to upgrade the systemic foundation of Destiny 2 to support everything we want to do in the future," reads the blog post. "Our ultimate vision for Destiny 2 still stands – a definitive action-MMO, a unified global community where you can play Destiny anywhere with your friends."

The amount of plans in place going forward, especially with the knowledge that we have at least two more expansions on the way in lieu of Destiny 3 at this present time, are impressive. But the enhanced workflow doesn't mean that the team is taking any chances, which is why Bungie added that Work From Home orders will continue with the continued presence of COVID-19. Because of this, the studio is asking players for their understanding regarding moved dates and plan shifts when looking to implement features like crossplay, transmog, gear overhauls, and more.

To learn more about the upcoming state of Destiny 2, you can read more from the blog post right here, including the decision to push back The Witch Queen.

What are your thoughts on the current state of Destiny 2: Beyond Light and the journey so far to get here? Are you enjoying the new features added like Battlegrounds? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! Be sure to also check out our game hub here to learn more about what's going on in the world of Guardians, even if that world no longer includes Cayde-6 (cries forever).