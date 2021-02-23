Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Coming To PS5, Xbox Series X, And Switch

After some playful banter on Twitter yesterday involving Tony Hawk, Nintendo, and Activision, the curtain has been pulled back to reveal that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in March, and Switch sometime this year. The title, which remakes the beloved Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 with modernized visuals, a soundtrack full of THPS songs old and new, online features, and an expanded skater roster, launched last year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Those who decide to go for the the new-gen versions of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will notice various performance upgrades. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions deliver 120 frames per second at 1080p resolution or 60 frames per second at native 4K resolution. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions also deliver spatial audio, sharper dynamic shadows, reflections, and lens flares, and enhanced skater textures. The Switch doesn't offer the oomph of the new-gen consoles, but it does allow players to take the game on the go in handheld form.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 running on Switch

Those who already own the digital version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on last-gen consoles can upgrade to the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle for $10. This bundle includes the new-gen upgrade plus access to secret skater Ripper, retro gear for Create-A-Skater mode, and retro skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen. If you already own the last-gen digital deluxe version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S version at no additional cost.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 26, while the Switch version is currently scheduled to land sometime in 2021. The title was viewed as a success for Activision and Vicarious Visions when it launched last year, selling more than 1 million copies faster than any other game in franchise history. For more on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, you can read our review or watch our review discussion.