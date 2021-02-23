News

Hitman 3 February Patch Adds New Unlockable Suit, Contracts, And Various Improvements

by Brian Shea on Feb 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM

Hitman 3 launched last month and while we loved it, it certainly didn't have the smoothest launch. Between server issues, entitlements to past campaign content, and other bugs, developer IO Interactive had its work cut out for it in the immediate aftermath of launch. While many of the issues have been assuaged in the month since its January 23 release, IO Interactive has announced its first major post-launch patch that not only address various lingering issues, but adds more content.

First up is the Tactical Turtleneck (pictured above), which is added as an unlockable suit for all Hitman 3 players. Once you unlock it by completing The Final Test again in the ICA Facility, it will be added to your inventory and can be used in any location that lets you choose your starting suit.

If you own the Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition or Deluxe Pack, you can access new content this month as part of the ongoing rollout. This month's rollout of Deluxe content includes Deluxe Escalations like The Proloff Parable and The Gauchito Antiquity (pictured below). This patch enables all players to access the Deluxe Edition content after a bug prevented some from accessing the digital book and soundtracks via their IO Interactive accounts. After installing the patch, players can check the "Rewards" section of the IOI Account profile to redeem, but IO Interactive warns it may take up to 15 minutes for the downloads to appear after playing Hitman 3.

Other fixes brought on by this patch include additional tweaks to allow for more technical improvements to server connectivity. This patch also revolves various issues surrounding software stability and trophies/achievements. On top of that, IO Interactive is introducing new HUD options, rules, and elements to give you move information about when Agent 47 would be trespassing in hostile territory.

Speaking of HUD, the Silent Assassin HUD, which tells you if Silent Assassin rating is still attainable, now has different states to let you know if you're able to achieve the coveted rating in your current playthrough. There's also a new state that tells you when you're still able to achieve that rating, but you need to erase security footage in order to do so.

IO Interactive has also corrected and tweaked various elements of the Hitman 3 locations, including incorrect Arabic found in the Dubai level, a bug where bodies dumped into the Dartmoor pond weren't considered "hidden," and plenty more. The studio has also tweaked various parts of the PlayStation VR experience, including various HUD improvements, better smoke effects for VR, and more. If you want to read the full, in-depth contents of this patch, you can head here.

You can see the full Hitman 3 February roadmap below.

The February patch for Hitman 3 is available to download now. According to IO Interactive, it's between 2 and 3 GB on all platforms, aside from Switch and Stadia. Those platforms automatically get the latest version since they play the game from the cloud. If you haven't jumped in to Hitman 3 and want to learn more, you can check out our online content hub or our review.

Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Digital Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Products In This Article

Hitman 3cover

Hitman 3

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:

