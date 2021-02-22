News

CD Projekt Red Targets Twitter Users Sharing Links To Source Codes

by Jason Guisao on Feb 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM

The myriad troubles following the bumpy launch of Cyberpunk 2077 have made CD Projekt Red a target for anonymous hackers. Earlier this month, an “unidentified actor” bypassed the developer’s firewalls and gained access to the source codes for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 (and an alleged version of The Witcher 3 that was never  released), and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. After refusing to meet the hacker’s demands, the aforementioned source codes were ultimately sold. Recently, Gwent’s source code has been found online and CD Projekt Red is taking swift action. 

According to Kotaku, a plethora of Twitter users are sharing links to the Gwent source code. In response, CD Projekt Red is taking down those tweets with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). One takedown notice read, “Description of infringement: Illegally obtained source code of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Posted without authorisation, not intended to be released to the public.” In addition to this, CD Projekt Red has been talking with law enforcement as well as the President of the Personal Data Protection Office to further the investigation surrounding the mysterious hacker who originally distributed the source codes. And to make matters worse, personal information was also leaked in the breach as well as “documents relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations and more.”

A next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to release at some point this year. Despite the developer’s significant problems over the past few months, fans are still waiting for the updates and patches that are scheduled to drop in the near future.  The open-world RPG now has official modding tools and some free content is expected to be implemented very soon as a part of CD Projekt Red’s 2021 DLC program, “Our planned expansions will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 207, offering substantial, story-driven content that'll give you tough choices to make through impactful narratives that you won't soon forget.”

[Source: Kotaku]

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Gwent: The Witcher Card Gamecover

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Platform:
Xbox One
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Ranking Every Game In The Legend Of Zelda Series

Ranking Every Game In The Legend Of Zelda Series

nintendo direct
Special Edition Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons Revealed For Nintendo Switch

Special Edition Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons Revealed For Nintendo Switch

blizzcon
A Diablo II Remaster, Diablo II: Resurrected, Arrives This Year

A Diablo II Remaster, Diablo II: Resurrected, Arrives This Year

News
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Adds Druid Class, Loaded Dice Option, Better Cinematics, And Multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3 Adds Druid Class, Loaded Dice Option, Better Cinematics, And Multiplayer

Feature
Making Leblanc Curry From Persona 5

Making Leblanc Curry From Persona 5

Feature
PlayStation 5 Is Quickly Assembling A Nice Selection Of Exclusives

PlayStation 5 Is Quickly Assembling A Nice Selection Of Exclusives

nintendo direct
Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sequel Information Coming Later This Year

Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sequel Information Coming Later This Year

News
Bungie Apologizes For Unintentional Destiny 2 Anti-Semitic References In Season Of The Chosen

Bungie Apologizes For Unintentional Destiny 2 Anti-Semitic References In Season Of The Chosen

News
Soulja Boy Gaming Console Part 2 After First Attempt Massively Failed

Soulja Boy Gaming Console Part 2 After First Attempt Massively Failed

Feature
Is Now A Good Time To Jump Back Into For Honor?

Is Now A Good Time To Jump Back Into For Honor?