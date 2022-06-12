Obsidian Reveals Pentiment, A Beautiful Narrative Journey Through 16th Century Bavaria

Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind 2019’s The Outer Worlds, has revealed Pentiment, a beautiful narrative journey through 16th Century Bavaria. It is coming to Xbox consoles and PC this November.

Revealed during today’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Pentiment looks like quite the departure from what Obsidian has released over the past few years. Nonetheless, the project looks fascinating. The game features quite a unique visual style that looks reminiscent of an old medieval painting or book. This makes sense, too, because Pentiment is not an RPG like The Outer Worlds or a survival game like the studio’s Grounded, but rather, a narrative adventure game.

Check out the trailer for yourself below:

Here’s how Xbox describes Pentiment in the YouTube trailer description:

“Set in 16th century Bavaria, Pentiment will take players on a narrative journey through the eyes of Journeyman Artist Andreas Maler during a time of great social unrest. Led by game director Josh Sawyer, this game is brought to life by a talented team inspired by illuminated manuscripts, woodcut prints, and history itself.”

Pentiment hits Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC this November.

