Minecraft Legends Is An Action Strategy Game Coming To Xbox And PC Next Year

Microsoft and Mojang have revealed Minecraft Legends, an action strategy game coming to Xbox consoles and PC.

This news comes from today’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, where Mojang revealed the Legends trailer. The story shows the destruction of a village and the rebirth of a new land thanks to some heroic deeds of friendship, bravery, and more. According to the trailer, the game tells the story of a united overworld, and that overworld is to be united by none other than you, the player.

Check out the reveal trailer for yourself below:

As you can see, Legends is quite the departure from the typical Minecraft formula. Breaking away from the survival crafting mold the series has held for over a decade, similar to what Minecraft Dungeons did in 2020, Legends will be the first action strategy game in Mojang’s blocky world. It also features a unique spin on the traditional Minecraft visuals.

It retains the blockiness fans of Minecraft have come to know and love, but with a more distinct, almost comic book-ey style. It looks great, and fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long to play it because it hits Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC sometime next year.

