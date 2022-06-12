Ara: History Untold Is A New Turn-Based Strategy Game Coming To Xbox Game Pass PC

Ara: History Untold is a new historical strategy game heading debuting during today’s Xbox + Bethesda Game Showcase.

A cinematic trailer takes players throughout various points in history, from antiquity to modern eras but doesn’t divulge gameplay detail. The video only describes Ara as a “turn-based strategy game from creators that revolutionized the genre.” The game also features choice-driven gameplay that can impact your experience.

Ara: History Untold comes from Oxide Games, which previously shipped Ashes of the Singularity. The game is slated to come to Xbox Game Pass PC and Steam at an unspecified date.