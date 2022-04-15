Weekend Warrior – Tip-Off On The Playoffs

Congratulations, you made it halfway through the month of April in the year 2022 AD, and there's still plenty of year to go around. This week on Game Informer was an exciting one, as we announced our grooviest issue so far featuring Evil Dead: The Game on the cover, we exclusively previewed a new Magic card, ranked the top 10 Lego games, and our very own Jason Guisao reviewed the wonderful new adventure game, Norco. Next week is looking to be just as exciting, if not more. But before we get to next week, we have an entire weekend to enjoy! Here's how the Game Informer staff is looking to spend the next couple of days:

Kimberly Wallace – After having a few difficult days of not feeling well, I'm ready to take it easy this weekend. I've really gotten into Tokyo Vice on HBO Max, based on Jake Adelstein's book of the same name, which is all about the Japanese yakuza and his time as a reporter in Japan. Adelstein's story is wild (and TRUE), and so far the HBO show is doing great job of showcasing the cultural differences when it comes to press, the police, and even the work expectations there. Other than that, I've got some comics to catch up on. I've been following the Trial of the Amazons crossover event, which spans multiple Wonder Woman titles, and I'm really getting into all the lore. I purchased the two Wonder Woman Historia books on the Amazons. BTW, did I mention how stoked I am that a Wonder Woman game is in the works? Lastly, the Bulls start their playoff run against the Bucks on Sunday. While I'm afraid to get my hopes up, I know this team can do great things, even if their play hasn't been great lately. The slate is clean, TIME TO SHOW UP BIG, BULLS!

Marcus Stewart – I think I’m going to check out that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie the kids keep talking about. Not sure if you’ve heard, but that first film was a pleasant surprise, so I’m genuinely pumped to experience Idris Knuckles. I also plan to continue my surreal and entertaining journey through Norco while banging my head against Tunic’s most mind-bending riddles before I beat the game for good. Oh, and Elden Ring. There is always Elden Ring.

Jill Grodt – We just had Tunic’s lead developer, Andrew Shouldice, on the Game Informer Show, which was great! Except… now I want to run back through Tunic despite my growing backlog. So, this weekend I may be jumping back into the fox-led indie, but I hope I also find some time to check out Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Norco, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Weird West, and maybe a few others here and there. That should only take a weekend, right?

Brian Shea – This weekend, I’m going to finish my playthrough of my first season of March to October in MLB The Show 22 (it's the only chance my Orioles have to win the World Series in my lifetime). After that, I might start up Road to the Show or maybe make the leap back to Elden Ring. Of course, there's always Lego Star Wars and Tunic calling my name, and I still haven't started Kirby and the Forgotten Land outside of the demo.

John Carson – This is my second year caring about the NBA playoffs, and my REIGNING, DEFENDING, UNDISPUTED NBA CHAMPIONS, THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS, are ready to become repeat champs. The road starts Sunday, and I'll be watching every second of the game that I can. Last weekend, a friend and I introduced some folks to Magic's Commander format, and it went so well that we're playing again on Saturday (once again, shoutout to Lodestone Coffee and Games). We've been brewing all week, and there will be some spicy new decks to try out. Speaking of Magic, I'll be catching up on Loading Ready Run's Streets of New Capenna Pre-Pre-Release when I get home. When I'm not involved with basketball and Magic this weekend, I'll be splitting my time between two MMOs, Final Fantasy XIV (A new patch dropped this week. It's great, play it!) and World of Warcraft (new expansion announcement is coming on Tuesday).

Alex Stadnik – My fiancée's family is in town so I'm sure my gaming hours will be limited. I do love when they come in town though because that means it's board game time. I'm already writing my victory speech for when we play Ticket To Ride. After that though when they eventually kick me out for winning too much, I'd love to wrap up my playthrough of Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Also, the first Minnesota Timberwolves playoffs game in four years is Saturday so you know I'll be losing my mind while watching KAT go for 40-10-15. Wolves in 7.

And now it's your turn! What plans do you have for the coming weekend? Are you watching the start of the playoffs like some of us are? Is there a game you've been loving and want to shout out? Will you be enjoying any movies, music, comics, books, or restaurants? Tell us all about it in the comments! Have a great weekend, everyone!