Back 4 Blood Beta Gameplay With The GI Crew - New Gameplay Today Live

It's that time again, friends, a new Back 4 Blood beta is here, and we are going all-in when it comes to causing pure, unfiltered mayhem. Earlier this week, we detailed what the latest beta period will have to offer, including a new playable character and more enemies! If you missed that, you can learn more about the latest early access period here. Or, you could just join us later today to see it all firsthand!

We will be checking out two new maps for the Swarm PvP mode, the new co-op maps, and what new weapons and cards the team at Turtle Rock included with this new beta. We're also going to be running maniacally through the map as we did during our first run at streaming this game, so brace for that as we show off those sweet, sweet skills and those moments we can't help but to panic shoot. It happens; we're not ashamed, we're not proud.

Join Brian Shea, Dan Tack, Kim Wallace, and Liana Ruppert as we team up to take the zombie hoard down and show off everything you can do in Turtle Rock's latest beta event. We're going live at 2:30 p.m. CT, so be sure to join us in the chat, and we'll talk about the Left 4 Dead spiritual successor and take all of those that make fun of the chaotic way we play! If you can't get enough of our live shows, remember to subscribe on Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook to get notified when we go live each week! You can also check out our YouTube channel here for the archived stream if you can't make it!

To learn more about Back 4 Blood, be sure to check out our dedicated game hub here to learn more! Our hub includes news, impressions, and even interviews with the creator to talk about the Left 4 Dead ties and even potential mod support. Happy hunting!

