video

Back 4 Blood Beta Gameplay With The GI Crew - New Gameplay Today Live

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 05, 2021 at 12:36 PM

It's that time again, friends, a new Back 4 Blood beta is here, and we are going all-in when it comes to causing pure, unfiltered mayhem. Earlier this week, we detailed what the latest beta period will have to offer, including a new playable character and more enemies! If you missed that, you can learn more about the latest early access period here. Or, you could just join us later today to see it all firsthand! 

We will be checking out two new maps for the Swarm PvP mode, the new co-op maps, and what new weapons and cards the team at Turtle Rock included with this new beta. We're also going to be running maniacally through the map as we did during our first run at streaming this game, so brace for that as we show off those sweet, sweet skills and those moments we can't help but to panic shoot. It happens; we're not ashamed, we're not proud. 

Join Brian Shea, Dan Tack, Kim Wallace, and Liana Ruppert as we team up to take the zombie hoard down and show off everything you can do in Turtle Rock's latest beta event. We're going live at 2:30 p.m. CT, so be sure to join us in the chat, and we'll talk about the Left 4 Dead spiritual successor and take all of those that make fun of the chaotic way we play! If you can't get enough of our live shows, remember to subscribe on TwitchTwitter, and Facebook to get notified when we go live each week! You can also check out our YouTube channel here for the archived stream if you can't make it!

To learn more about Back 4 Blood, be sure to check out our dedicated game hub here to learn more! Our hub includes news, impressions, and even interviews with the creator to talk about the Left 4 Dead ties and even potential mod support. Happy hunting! 

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Back 4 Bloodcover

Back 4 Blood

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
The Wayward Realms Is A New Open-World RPG From Lead Elder Scrolls Devs

The Wayward Realms Is A New Open-World RPG From Lead Elder Scrolls Devs

Feature
Dragon Age 4 Theory: Solas, Red Lyrium, And Blight Ambitions

Dragon Age 4 Theory: Solas, Red Lyrium, And Blight Ambitions

gamer culture
Amazon&#039;s Lord Of The Rings TV Series Reveals First Look And Release Date

Amazon's Lord Of The Rings TV Series Reveals First Look And Release Date

News
Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Is Leaving The Company After Being Named In Activision Blizzard Lawsuit UPDATED

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Is Leaving The Company After Being Named In Activision Blizzard Lawsuit UPDATED

Feature
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Mostly) Sticks Its Landing On Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Mostly) Sticks Its Landing On Xbox Series X/S

feedback requested
Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

News
Former Blizzard Dev And Undead Labs Founder Calls For Gaming Industry To Unionize Following Activision Lawsuit

Former Blizzard Dev And Undead Labs Founder Calls For Gaming Industry To Unionize Following Activision Lawsuit

News
Back 4 Blood Beta Details | What&#039;s Included And When Are Launch Times

Back 4 Blood Beta Details | What's Included And When Are Launch Times

News
Street Fighter V’s Final New Character, Luke, Revealed With Akira And Oro Arriving Later This Month

Street Fighter V’s Final New Character, Luke, Revealed With Akira And Oro Arriving Later This Month

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding 10 New Games, Including Hades And Skate

Xbox Game Pass Adding 10 New Games, Including Hades And Skate