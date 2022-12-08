Mike Mignola's Hellboy Web Of Wyrd Is An Upcoming Action Roguelite With A Comic Book Art Style

Developer Upstream Arcade and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment have revealed Mike Mignola's Hellboy Web of Wyrd, an upcoming roguelite action game with an art style reminiscent of classic Hellboy comics.

This news was revealed during the pre-show segment of The Game Awards 2022 by way of a fancy trailer showcasing some of the game's methodical but (literally) punchy combat. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC sometime in the future, but a release date was not revealed.

"Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a roguelite action adventure with an original story created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and creator Mike Mignola," the game's Steam page reads. "When an agent goes missing, Hellboy investigates. Prepare for monstrous toe-to-toe brawling."

As you can see in the trailer above, it's clear Upstream Arcade is aiming for Hellboy Web of Wyrd to feature a visual style reminiscent of Mike Mignola's original Hellboy comics. It's easy to see how characters, enemies, and more from those comics could be integrated into the game with such an art style as well.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait to learn more but Hellboy fans will want to keep Web of Wyrd on their radar (especially given how tragically few Hellboy games out there exist).

Are you going to check out Hellboy Web of Wyrd? Let us know in the comments below!