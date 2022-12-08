Kevin Conroy Will Make A Posthumous Appearance In Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

A new clip from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reveals that Kevin Conroy, who passed away earlier this year, will return to play Batman. Conroy made his first appearance as Batman in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series and has continued to play the character in countless shows, movies, and games. He portrayed Batman in the Arkham games, the series Rocksteady is best known for.

Unlike the Arkham games, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a co-op shooter. Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot are on a mission to stop the Justice League after supervillain Brainiac corrupts them and forces them to wreak havoc on humanity. While it sounds like a bleak premise, this trailer also gives a good look at the dark humor the Suicide Squad is known for.

Rocksteady also announced that the game would be coming out on May 26, 2023, just a few months from now. This news comes following years of delays and will set it eight years after the studio’s last game, Batman: Arkham Knight.