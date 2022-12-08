Ken Levine’s Ghost Story Games Reveals First Title, Judas

Ghost Story Games, the team led by BioShock creator Ken Levine, finally unveiled its first project. It's called Judas, and if you're a BioShock fan, you'll be happy with what you're about to see.

To say this title follows in BioShock's footsteps would be an understatement. From its industrial sci-fi look to its first-person dual-wielding, superpowered action, Judas sports the familiar trappings of Levine's work at Irrational Games. Ghost Story describes it as a single-player, narrative-driven shooter and provided this tantalizing synopsis:

"You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?"

Levine formed Ghost Story games in 2014 after he closed Irrational, only taking on a small group of designers from the former studio. They've been working on its first title ever since. After years of mostly silence, many wondered if we'd see anything come out of the studio; it was reported earlier this year that the team's first project had gone through a rocky patch. Thus, it's nice to see the fruits of their labor finally.

Judas doesn't have a release window, but it's coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.