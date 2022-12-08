Horizon Forbidden West Story Expansion, Burning Shores, Arrives In April

Horizon Forbidden West is getting DLC called Burning Shores, and it’s taking Aloy to the ruins of a fallen Los Angeles.

The trailer showed off the iconic Hollywood sign (which has somehow survived largely intact for centuries), as well as the awakening of a massive machine slumbering beneath it. It’s unknown what threat Aloy is facing or if the expansion immediately addresses Forbidden West’s wild ending, but players won’t have to wait terribly long because Burning Shores arrives on April 19. Interestingly, despite Forbidden West appearing on both PlayStation consoles, this expansion appears to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.