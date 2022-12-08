Here Are The Winners Of The Game Awards 2022

The 2022 Game Awards are airing as you're reading this story. Alongside a number of reveals and premiere trailers, there is also the namesake of the show itself – the awards. Below you can find the winners, which we will update as the show progresses.

Best Mobile Game - Marvel Snap

Best Fighting Game - Multiversus

Best eSports - Valorant

Best eSports Athlete - Yay

Best eSports Team - Loud

Best eSports Coach - BZKA

Best eSports Event - 2022 League of Legends World Championship

Best Family Game - Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Best Performance - Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök