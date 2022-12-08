The Game Awards 2022
Here Are The Winners Of The Game Awards 2022
The 2022 Game Awards are airing as you're reading this story. Alongside a number of reveals and premiere trailers, there is also the namesake of the show itself – the awards. Below you can find the winners, which we will update as the show progresses.
Best Mobile Game - Marvel Snap
Best Fighting Game - Multiversus
Best eSports - Valorant
Best eSports Athlete - Yay
Best eSports Team - Loud
Best eSports Coach - BZKA
Best eSports Event - 2022 League of Legends World Championship
Best Family Game - Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Best Performance - Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
